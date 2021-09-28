hibbing tennis

Hibbing’s Mercedes Furin returns a shot during her match with Hermantown Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team defeated Hermantown by the score of 7-0 Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

Sweeping the singles matches for the Bluejackets were Megan Bussey, who baet Haily Landrigan 6-2, 6-0; Mercedes Furin over Jessica Kukowski, 6-1, 6-2; Aune Boben over Emily Gustafson, 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); and Kenedi Koland over Andie Swanson, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-5.

In doubles, Annika Lundell and Abigail Sullivan beat Hailey Winklesky and Lauren Palokangas 6-0, 6-1; Kasey Jo Rensker and Bella Vincent downed Olivia Hintsala and Reese Heitzman 6-0, 6-1; and Lola Valeri and Lucy Grzybowski beat Nya Sieger and Natalie Berg 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 10-2.

Hibbing 7, Hermantown 0

Singles: No. 1 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Haily Landrigan, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Jessica Kukowski, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Aune Boben, H, def. Emily Gustafson, 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); No. 4 — Kenedi Koland, H, def. Andie Swanson, 3-6 7-6 (7-3), 10-5.

Doubles: No. 1 — Annika Lundell-Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Hailey Winklesky-Lauren Palokangas, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Kasey Jo Renskers-Bella Vincent, H, def. Olivia Hintsala-Reese Heitzman, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Lola Valeri-Lucy Grzybowski, H, def. Nya Sieger-Natalie Berg, 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 10-2.

