HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team defeated Hermantown by the score of 7-0 Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Sweeping the singles matches for the Bluejackets were Megan Bussey, who baet Haily Landrigan 6-2, 6-0; Mercedes Furin over Jessica Kukowski, 6-1, 6-2; Aune Boben over Emily Gustafson, 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); and Kenedi Koland over Andie Swanson, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-5.
In doubles, Annika Lundell and Abigail Sullivan beat Hailey Winklesky and Lauren Palokangas 6-0, 6-1; Kasey Jo Rensker and Bella Vincent downed Olivia Hintsala and Reese Heitzman 6-0, 6-1; and Lola Valeri and Lucy Grzybowski beat Nya Sieger and Natalie Berg 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 10-2.
Hibbing 7, Hermantown 0
Singles: No. 1 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Haily Landrigan, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Jessica Kukowski, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Aune Boben, H, def. Emily Gustafson, 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); No. 4 — Kenedi Koland, H, def. Andie Swanson, 3-6 7-6 (7-3), 10-5.
Doubles: No. 1 — Annika Lundell-Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Hailey Winklesky-Lauren Palokangas, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Kasey Jo Renskers-Bella Vincent, H, def. Olivia Hintsala-Reese Heitzman, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Lola Valeri-Lucy Grzybowski, H, def. Nya Sieger-Natalie Berg, 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 10-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.