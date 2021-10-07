HIBBING — After falling behind 3-0, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team needed a lift, and Alex Chacich provided them with it.
The Bluejacket senior scored two goals within a 1:26 time span between the end of the first half and start of the second half to give Hibbing/Chisholm new life.
But Duluth Marshall, which started fast, three more times in a span of 3:30 in the second half en route to a 6-2 victory over the Bluejackets in high school boys soccer action Thursday at Vic Power Field.
The Hilltoppers came out storming in the first half as Denel Majwega scored during the fourth minute, then he tallied again during the 10th minute. During the 27th minute, Brendan Frider found the back of the net and it was 3-0.
“We’ve been working on our transition game and being patient,” Sengbush said. “With teen age boys that can be an oxymoron in some respects, but it started out in our favor fine.
“More times than not, after halftime, we came out sluggish, and Hibbing came out and earned the two goals. They put us in a position where we’re second guessing ourselves and the players get on their heels.”
Hibbing/Chisholm wasn’t ready to play from the opening kickoff.
“For some reason, we weren’t focused at the start of the game,” Forer said. “Their goals were a result of our mental lapses in front of our net. Drew came out aggressively, which we like, and usually our defenders are there to cover his back.
“We didn’t have that.”
That focus started to change during the latter stages of the first half, and it paid off during the 39th minute, or with 22 seconds remaining in the half when Chacich got his first goal of the game.
That changed the game 180-degrees.
“When we got that goal right before halftime, we had the momentum, to come out and be strong and that translated,” Forer said. “We scored that goal early in the second half, then we started worrying about outside influences again.
“We have to be mentally stronger.”
That change came as a shock to Sengbush.
“You’re not supposed to give up a goal in the last minute, but we did,” Sengbush said. “We fell asleep, and we couldn’t get the ball out, and a good team will make you pay for it. That’s what they did.
“With 22 seconds left, leaves you scratching your head. That’s all it takes. I told them that whoever scores the next goal, there is going to be a shift. You can either put the nail in the coffin or you can give them life.
“That’s exactly what they did.”
Chacich got that goal from outside the 18-foot with a booming kick over the head of Duluth Marshall goalkeeper Thomas Falgier during the 41st minute, and Bluejackets were back in the match.
“It would have been easy to go through the motions,” Forer said. “Alex gave us that life at the end of the half. It carried into halftime, and we came out and scored, then we weren’t mentally tough enough to keep that momentum rolling forward.”
After that it was all Hilltoppers.
Bowen Linville scored during the 49th minute, then Majwega got his third goal of the game during the 50th minute to make it 5-2.
Briar Mrozik would score during the 53rd minute to seal the deal.
“I always have a level of discontent,” Sengbush said. “I like to see them evolve their games, but I’m not going to complain about it. Getting those goals back and putting them back in a precarious situation where they needed something to happen quickly.
“It opened up quite a bit.
“They smelled blood in the water. There were all these counters, and all of sudden Alex and Jacob were going at us. All it was going to take was another booming shot from them. Those last three goals in three minutes, that did it.”
The Bluejacket breakdowns came at the most inopportune time.
“We got quiet once they scored that first goal,” Forer said. “Our communication stopped. We were standing around and waiting for someone else to make a play. They weren’t hungry enough.”
Falgier finished with three saves. Forer finished with 20 saves.
DM 3 3 — 6
HC 1 1 — 2
First Half — 1. DM, Denzel Majwega (Bowen Linville), 4th; 2. DM, Majwega (Grant Williams), 10th; 3. DM, Brendan Friday, 12th; 4. HC, Alex Chacich, 39th.
Second Half — 5. HC, Chacich, 41st; 6. DM, Linville, 49th; 7. DM, Majwega, 50th; 8. DM, Briar Mrozik, 53rd.
Goalie Saves — Duluth Marshall, Thomas Falgier 3; Hibbing/Chsholm, Drew Forer 20.
ELY — The Hibbing Community College volleyball team avenged an earlier loss as it beat Vermilion 3-0, 27-25, 25-21, 25-23 in MCAC Northern Division action Wednesday.
The Cardinals were led by Kimberly Pagel with 20 kills and three aces.
Athena Dunham had six kills, and Kaija Gams finished with 25 assists.
Hibbing is now 5-3 in division play, and takes on Rainy River today, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Cardinal Gymnasium.
