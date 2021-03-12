HIBBING — It was an old-fashioned Iron Range Conference hockey game as Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl and Hibbing/Chisholm butted heads for 51 minutes to determine the IRC championship.
When everything was said and done, Joe Allison scored at 14:05 of the third period, breaking a 3-3 tie, and sending the Bluejackets to a 4-3 victory over the Blue Devils Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Both teams finished with 15 conference points to share the title, but more importantly, it should have seeding implications for the Section 7A Tournament. That meeting will be held Monday.
With Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld sure to get the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz is hoping to get that third seed.
If the Bluejackets do get it, it’s because of one thing.
“Our senior leadership,” Rewertz said. “We have had outstanding seniors all year, the whole group. At the end of the game, I congratulated them and told them that game was theirs.
“They kept working. They led the way.”
It was senior Ethan Lund that got Hibbing/Chisholm off on the right foot.
After the Bluejackets killed an early penalty, they started pressuring in the Virginia defensive zone.
That paid off at 8:03 when Lund put one behind Blue Devil goalie Ian Kangas.
Virginia came back to tie the game when Ben Ervin scored at 9:26, but Hibbing/Chisholm’s Blake Frider scored back-to-back goals at 13:07 and 15:40 to give the Bluejackets a 3-1 lead after one period of play.
“I thought it was a decent first period,” Virginia coach Cale Finseth said. “It was tight, but one goal went off a skate, then we scored one off of a skate. We got beat off the wall, and we can’t do that. You have to stay outside the guy that’s on the wall.
“That happened on one of their goals. We didn’t get outside of them, and one came from the point as well. We have to pick up sticks. You can’t be looking for the puck. When you’re missing the puck and you don’t have a stick, that’s how goals are scored.”
The Bluejackets kept up that pressure in the second period, but they couldn’t beat Kangas.
Then with 1:42 left in the period, the Devils’ Jace Westerbur went down with an injury.
They sent both teams to the locker room with the intention of resurfacing the ice, playing that final 1:42, then switching sides at the beginning of the third period.
What kind of an effect was that delay going to have on the game?
“Jace gave us the motivation,” Finseth said. “He said, ‘Hey guys, pull it off.’ We knew he was hurt, but he’ll get fixed up. The guys rallied around that. They wanted to play for him. They battled.
“My thoughts are with Jace right now. We want to make sure he’s OK.”
That motivation is exactly the thing Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl needed.
The Blue Devils started taking control early in the third period, and Isaac Flatley paid it off with two goals at 3:46 and 5:53 to tie the game 3-3.
“I don’t think it (the delay) affected our team,” Rewertz said. “We played on our heels, but the effort was great there. We didn’t get the puck bounces and a couple of them got behind our defense there on the one and trickled it.
“On their other goal, that kid made a great shot. It’s unfortunate to have a player go down like that. I wish him well, and hope he has a full recovery. Our boys battled hard all night long. I’m proud of them.”
The game went back-and-forth from that point on, with both teams getting good scoring chances, then Hibbing/Chisholm got a turnover in the Blue Devils’ zone.
Conner Willard, who was along the left boards, centered the puck to Allison, and he put up-and-over Kangas for the go-ahead goal.
“They’ve worked hard all season, and they’ve been rewarded a lot,” Rewertz said. “That was a big one for them. Joe had quite a few chances during the game, and it was nice to see him be the guy to get that last one.”
The Bluejackets staved off a serious threat from Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl after it pulled Kangas, but Hibbing/Chisholm was able to clear the puck a couple of times to hold off the Blue Devils’ charge.
“We missed an assignment on the backcheck, and the guy gets a clean shot away,” Finseth said about the game-winning goal. “We can’t do that late in the game. That happens when emotions are running high.
“You forget what the assignment is when you’re out there, but it was a good game. We ended up fighting back. Now, we look toward Monday and section seedings and see where we’ll fall, and see who we’ll play.”
Boyer would stop 17 shots, while Kangas had 35 saves.
VMIB 1 0 2 — 3
HC 3 0 1 — 4
First Period — 1. HC, Ethan Lund (Erick Sanborn), 8:03; 2. VMIB, Ben Ervin (Tyler Lamourea), 9:26; 3. HC, Blake Frider (Sanborn, Tristen Babich), pp, 13:07; 4. HC, Frider (Kasey Kemp), 15:40.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 5. VMIB, Isaac Flatley (Logan Bialke, Lamourea), 3:46; 6. VMIB, Flatley (Tom Nemanich), 5:53; 7. HC, Joe Allison (Conner Willard, Drew Kubena), 14:05.
Goalie Saves — Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl, Ian Kangas 9-11-15—35; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 8-3-6—17.
Penalties — Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-8; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East 5,
Proctor 3
At Proctor, the Golden Bears closed out the regular season with a 5-3 victory over Proctor Thursday night. No further details were reported to the Mesabi Tribune.
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East finished the regular season at 8-5-4.
The Section 7A Tournament begins Thursday with two play-in games. The quarterfinals are set to begin March 20. All the games will be played at the high seed.
Girls Hockey
Proctor/Hermantown 5
Eveleth-Gilbert 0
EVELETH — The Golden Bears struggled offensively Thursday night as they put only four shots on net in a 5-0 loss to undefeated Proctor/Hermantown.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Rachel Woods steered aside 48 of 53 shots on goal by the Mirage.
Proctor/Hermantown got goals from five different skaters en route to the victory.
The Golden Bears (8-8) begin Section 7A Tournament play next week. The tournament quarterfinals are set for Tuesday at the high seeds.
Proctor/Hermantown 1 1 3 — 5
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 0 0 0 — 0
First period: 1, PH, Macy Sieger (Nya Sieger, Hannah Graves), 5:38.
Second period: 2, PH, Alyssa Watkins (Macy Sieger, Izy Fairchild).
Third period:3, PH, Graves (Ella Anick), 2:01; 4, PH, McKenzie Gunderson (Fairchildm N. Sieger), 7:25; 5, PH, N. Sieger (Sophie Parendo, M. Sieger), 15:29.
Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 15-19-14—48; Vivi Helquist, PH, 2-0-2—4.
Penalties: EG, 2-for-4 minutes; PH, 2-for-4 minutes.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 68
Deer River 42
CHERRY — Courteney Sajdak and Elle Ridge both had 15 points as the Tigers beat the Warriors at home Thursday.
Kacie Zganjar had nine for Cherry, Jessa Schroetter eight and Lauren S
Staples seven.
Jessica Reigel had 14 points to pace Deer River. Torri Anttila had 10.
DR 24 18 — 42
CHS 39 29 — 68
Deer River: Abby Sheedee 7, Nevaeh Evans 2, Torii Anttila 10, Jessica Reigel 14, Grace Bergland 7, Kaistid Schaaf 2.
Cherry: Ridge 3, Jessa Schroetter 8, Lauren Staples 7, Courteney Sajdak 15, Danielle Clement 3, Kacie Zganjar 9, Faith Zganjar 4, Elle Ridge 15, Jillian Sajdak 4.
Total Fouls: Deer River 17; Cherry 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Deer River 8-13; Cherry 14-21; 3-pointers: Sheedee, Ridge, Courteney Sajdak 2, Clement.
Section 7A Diving Meet
GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School divers competed well at the 7A Diving finals held at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool Thursday.
As expected, Storm Opdahl of Chisholm Lakes won the competition with 531.90 points. His teammates, Jimmy Nord and tobie Stiles, placed second and third with 441.70 and 408.50 points, respectively.
Tyler Fosso was Hibbing’s first finisher, placing fifth with 319.35 points. Cole Hughes was right behind him in sixth (297.70). Wylie Stenson placed ninth with 244.30.
