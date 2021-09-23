GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team swept all three doubles matches en route to a 5-2 victory over Grand Rapids/Greenway at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts Thursday.
At one doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell would beat Courtney Brandt and Taryn Hamling 6-1, 6-1, then at No. 2, Kasey Jo Renskers and Bella Vincent downed Hannah Lafrenier and Caroline Ahcan 6-4, 6-4.
At third doubles, Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch beat Sarah Kessler and Molly Pierce by the scores of 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
In singles, Mercedes Furin won at the third spot, beating Taylor Skelly 6-0, 6-0, and at No. 4, Aune Boben beat Mercury Bischoff 6-2, 6-3.
Emily Hill won at first doubles for the Lightning, beating Claire Rewertz 6-3, 6-3, and Franzi Teichmann won at second singles, defeating Megan Bussey 6-2, 6-3.
“We played well,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “Comparing to first time played them we improved on the scores. It was 4-2 now it’s 5-2. In doubles, swept them in straight sets. That was better.
“Nothing changed in singles. Their one and two are good players, but at three and four, we’re deeper. Mercedes, she was dominant, and Aune did her thing. She refused to miss and ran down the ball. It was a good evening.”
Hibbing 5, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2
Singles: No. 1 — Emily Hill, GRG, Claire Rewertz, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Franzi Teichmann, GRG, Megan Bussey, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Taylor Skelly, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Aune Boben, H, def. Mercury Bischoff, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Annika Lundell, H, def. Courtney Brandt-Taryn Hamling, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Kasey Jo Renskers-Bella Vincent, H, def. Hannah Lafrenier-Caroline Ahcan, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 — Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Sarah Kessler-Molly Pierce, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Boys Soccer
Hibbing/Chisholm 18
Two Harbors 0
TWO HARBORS — Alex Chacich scored seven goals as the Bluejackets defeated the Agates Thursday on the road.
Hibbing/Chisholm was up 10-0 at the half.
Grant Price had two goals, Peyton Taylor two goals the two assists, Ashton Angove had two goals, his first varsity goals, Jacob Jensrud ahd one goal and six assists, and also scoring their first varsity goals were Nick Ruzich, Zander Cuffe and Kalin Menara.Felix Sanchez also scored for Hibbing/Chisholm for his first varsity goal.
Drew Forer had one save in goal for the Bluejackets.
Volleyball
Chisholm 3
Bigfork 0
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks took down the Huskies in three games, 25-9, 25-9, 25-17 Thursday on Bob McDonald in Roels Gymnasium.
Chisholm was led by Lola Huhta with 11 kills and five digs; Olivia Hutchings 11 kills and three aces; Jordan Temple four kills, 29 assists, four digs and seven aces; and Gabby Walters seven digs and three aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.