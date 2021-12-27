HIBBING — Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz wants to see growth out of his team.
The second-year coach will get a good look at his team beginning today when the Bluejackets host Delano in a 6 p.m. contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Tigers will be one of three games Hibbing/Chisholm will play.
On Wednesday, Mound-Westonka comes to town for a 7 p.m. contest, then on Thursday, Cambridge-Isanti takes part in the action, beginning at 3 p.m.
It won’t be easy, but Rewertz likes the way this schedule of games lines up.
“I want to see the kids compete all three days,” Rewertz said. “We've been stressing all year to get better and better. In these three games in three days, that will test us. We’ll know a lot more about our team after these three games are over.
“I’m looking for growth.”
The Bluejackets are coming off a 3-0 victory over Proctor, a game in which Hibbing/Chisholm put all of the pieces of the puzzle together
“I liked the way we played in all three zones,” Rewertz said. “We forechecked well, we played well in our defensive zone, not giving up a lot of good opportunities and I liked our transition game.”
Hibbing/Chisholm is going to need that same type of play against Delano, which is ranked fourth in the state in Class A.
“Those three things are going to be important,” Rewertz said. “Delano has a high-powered offense, so we have to play well in our D-zone, then we have to create opportunities on turnovers.
“We have to get the puck to the next, and get it into traffic. It’s all of the little things we need to do to get goals over the next three days.”
The Tigers, according to Rewertz, have an outstanding top line.
“One of those players has 10 goals this year, and the other two have five each” Rewertz said. “That’s 20 goals from that top line. That’s about a third of their scoring, but they also have depth.
“They get scoring from all three lines, and they will get aggressive with you. We’ll have to play fast, and change directions coming out of our zone. We have to relieve that pressure. We’ve worked on the things we feel we have to do to mitigate what they’re trying to do to us.”
Rewertz said he doesn’t know too much about Mound-Westonka, but they are ranked in the top 20 in the state.
The southern Bluejackets, Hibbing/Chisholm scrimmaged them before the season started, so Rewertz knows a little about Cambridge-Isanti.
“They have a nice squad,” he said. “They’re a physical team. They play the body, they have a good top line and their goaltender played well. They will come at us hard and play a physical style.
“We’re playing three good teams. This will force us to work and do the things we need to do. We have to play the game the right way.”
