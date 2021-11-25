COLERAINE — The Chris Hanson era started off on the right foot as Emma Kivela had 24 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Hibbing High School girls basketball team defeated Greenway 71-48 Wednesday at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for Hibbing were Reese Aune with 17 points, with three 3-pointers, and Tiffany Davis with 15, including two 3-pointers.
Jadin Saville had 19 points to pace Greenway. She hit two 3-pointers. Chloe Hansen had 10.
HHS 39 32 — 71
GHS 23 25 — 48
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 15, Emma Kivela 24, Emery Maki 2, Rylie Forbord 2, Deetra Davis 9, Reese Aune 17, Kate Toewe 2.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 2, Layla Miskovich 2, Emmalee Oviatt 9, Chloe Hansen 10, Talia Saville 6, Jadin Saville 19.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 13; Greenway 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 6-10; Greenway 2-5; 3-pointers: Tiffany Davis 2, Kivela 4, Aune 3, Oviatt, Hansen, Jadin Saville 2.
Men’s Basketball
Itasca 85
HCC 82 OT
GRAND RAPIDS — The Vikings had five players in double figures as they defeated the Cardinals by three in overtime in an MCAC non-conference contest Tuesday.
Deidrich Kemp led the way with 20 points, followed by Jerome Washington with 19, Nick Grant 16, Jack Tong 13 and Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 11.
Hibbing was led by Moe Washington and Stephon Smith with 19 points apiece. Jerrien Owsley had 15 points, all 3-pointers. Schuyler Pimentel had 14.
HCC 38 34 10 — 82
ICC 36 36 13 — 85
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 2, Moe Washington 19, Jerrien Owsley 15, Steve Buhl 7, Stephon Smith 19, Schuyler Pimentel 14, Kionté Cole 3, Connor Goggin 3.
Itasca: Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 11, Nick Grant 16, Jack Tong 13, Deidrich Kemp 20, Jerome Washington 19, Treyvion Williams 6.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 17; Itasca 14; Fouled Out: Buhl, Grant; Free Throws: Hibbing 8-16; Itasca 16-21; 3-pointers: Washington 2, Owsley 5, Smith, Pimentel, Goggin, Lagmay-Yamada, Tong 2, Kemp 2, Washington 2.
