GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School softball team got an up-close-and-personal look at two Section 7AAA opponents Saturday at the Grand Rapids Invite held at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
In game No. 1, the Bluejackets beat the host Thunderhawks by the score of 6-4, then in game No. 2, Hibbing fell to Hermantown by the score of 5-2.
The Hawks have been a dominant team in the past, but last year, the Bluejackets finally broke through, beating Hermantown 11-0 in the 7AAA Tournament.
This time, the Hawks got the better of the Bluejackets, but now, Hibbing knows exactly what Hermantown is putting out on the field.
“They’re a well-coached team,” Hibbing coach Kadee Vesledahl said. “They have good players. Their pitcher takes her time. We will see them on Tuesday, so this was a sneak peek at them.
“Now, we have a game plan for Tuesday.”
That game plan will be to get to Hawks’ pitcher Natalie Vitek early in the count.
The Hermantown junior mixed a nice fastball with a good changeup to keep the Bluejackets off balance.
“We knew the first pitch was going to be a strike, and the only one that executed the game plan was Rylie (Forbord),” Vesledahl said. “She hit the first pitch and it went into the outfield.
“I don’t know why everybody else was staring at the first pitch when we decided that was going to be our game plan. We get it into our heads and make them look spectacular. We have to get that mental game of, ‘I can beat you.’”
The Bluejackets did attack Vitek early as Aune Boben led off with a bunt single. She stole second, then scored when Emma Kivela’s bunt was misplayed for an error.
Vitek went on to strike out the side after that, setting the stage for the bottom of the first inning.
Avery Farrell led off with a walk, then Camille Wikstrom bunted, and reached on an error. They both scored when Vitek doubled. Vitek would score on a single by Ella Seboe.
“That was disappointing,” Vesledahl said. “They did what Cloquet did, put the ball in play to make us make a play and we didn’t. Hence, they got those runs.”
Vitek shut Hibbing down through the next three innings, allowing a hit to Boben and one to Ayva Terzich. She struck out six during that time frame.
The Hawks got on the board again in the second as Baylee Edwards singled, and would come around to score on a groundout by Farrell, then in the fourth, Lindsey Ewer reached on an error and scored when Farrell also reached on a Bluejacket miscue.
Hibbing finally got to Vitek in the fifth as Boben got her third hit of the game. After she stole second, Forbord took that first pitch to the left-center field wall for an RBI double.
After that Maddie St. George walked, but a strikeout got Vitek out of that possible jam.
“She walked a couple there, and we got into her head a little bit,” Vesledahl said. “We didn’t have timely hits. We didn’t put the ball in play.”
Vitek finished with a five-hitter, striking out 15. She walked only two.
Boben gave up five hits in seven innings. She struck out seven and walked two.
Hibbing 6
Grand Rapids 4
GRAND RAPIDS — After the Thunderhawks tied the game 4-4 in the sixth inning, the Bluejacket tallied two runs in the top of the seventh to pull out their second victory over Grand Rapids in five days.
“Tuesday and today were similar,” Vesledahl said. “We went deep into the game and they both came down to the sixth and seventh innings, and on Tuesday, it came down to an eighth inning.
“They’ve a good, competitive team. It was a good battle. It was a fun game.”
Hibbing got on the board first in the first inning as Boben reached on an error and stole second. She took third on a passed ball, then scored when Kivela hit a sacrifice fly.
“We’ve had a tendency to score in the first inning, but we have to keep it going,” Vesledahl said. “Sometimes, that’s hard to do, but we had a couple of errors today. Grand Rapids capitalized on those.
“When your pitcher strikes out 10 to 12 batters and they score four runs, that’s not a good deal.”
Boben got two of those strikeouts in the first inning, but she hit Lindsey Racine with a pitch, then Lindsey Tulla hit a two-run home run to give Grand Rapids the lead.
“After that, we had a couple of girls get emotional,” Vesledahl said. “I like that. That means they care. That means they have a fire. We had to score more runs.”
Hibbing was able to do that in the third as Abigail Sullivan doubled, then Jenna Sacco bunted. When that was misplayed for an error, Sullivan scored to tie it 2-2.
After that, Boben laid down a sacrifice bunt, then following a ground out, Megan Bussey doubled home a run. Bussey scored when Forbord singled and the ball was thrown around the infield.
“I’m glad that they went up there and didn't hit fly balls,” Vesledahl said. “We’re working on line drives and ground balls, so the other team has to make a play. After they saw Cloquet do that to us, that has been in their minds.
“It's a good adjustment. It’s fun.”
Boben didn’t give up a run from the second inning to the fifth inning, but Grand Rapids was able to take advantage of an error and walk to plate two in the sixth to tie it.
Emma Moran reached on the error and stole second. Tulla walked, then they both advanced on a passed ball.
Boben got two strikeouts, but Maggie MacLean singled through the right side of the infield to make it 4-4.
At that point, it was all about who was going to make the next play.
That would be the Bluejackets as Sullivan walked and was bunted to second. Boben singled her to third, then Sullivan scored on a wild pitch. With two out, Bussey singled home Boben to make it a two-run game.
“That was a sigh of relief,” Vesledahl said. “We made them make some plays. Megan had a great hit. Things happen when you hit the ball.”
The Thunderhawks weren’t about to go down without a fight as Tanner Eck reached on an error and was sacrificed to second.
That’s where she stayed as Boben struck out the next two hitters to end the game.
Boben finished with a three hitter. She struck out 16 and walked one.
Bussey, Forbord and Sullivan each had two hits.
Hannah Kinnunen gave up eight hits and struck out five.
Tulla had two hits for the Thunderhawks.
