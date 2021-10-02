HIBBING — At the start of the season, Hibbing/Chisholm boys soccer coach Jen Forer never predicted how many games she wanted her team to win.
Forer wanted to see progress, and her team is headed in the right direction.
After being under .500 for the majority of the season, the Bluejackets have finally reached the break-even point after a 3-0 victory over East Grand Forks Saturday at Vic Power Field.
Hibbing/Chisholm is 6-6 right now, and possibly on the verge of finishing above that .500 mark.
“We didn’t set any goals as to how many games we wanted to win,” Forer said. “In my mind, I wanted to win at least five this year. The way our schedule is playing out at the end of the year, we have a good chance of being above .500
“If we keep playing the game we’ve been playing the last few games, we’ll be able to maybe do that.”
The game was played in not-so-ideal conditions, with a steady rainfall for most of the game.
For the Bluejackets, they hadn’t played in these conditions all season.
“This was their first time playing in wet-field conditions, so we weren’t used to the ball skipping and moving fast,” Forer said. “It took us a long time to adjust to the speed of play.
“That threw us off, and we got a little frustrated because we weren’t scoring. We were possessing and shooting the ball, so it was a learning experience today as far as playing in nonperfect conditions.”
Just the ability to be able to possess the ball was going to give Hibbing/Chisholm some scoring chances.
“That’s what we talked about at halftime,” Forer said. “They were upset because they were missing the net, but they were shooting. You’re not going to score everytime. We had to keep the mentality of putting the ball on frame, crash the net and good things will happen.”
The Bluejackets finally found some success at the 33:02 mark of the first half when Alex Chacich broke in alone and scored to make it 1-0.
That turned out to be the only goal Hibbing/Chisholm would need.
“The first goal of the game was going to set the tone for how the rest of the game was going to play out,” Forer said. “I was glad that we were able to score it because on a day like today, if you go down even by one goal, it was going to be tough to recover.”
Hibbing/Chisholm’s defense did the rest, not allowing a single East Grand Forks quality chance on goal the whole second half.
“We worked on possessing the ball and keeping it to the middle of the field,” Forer said. “We didn’t want our defense to have to clear it as much. That worked, then we took advantage of some runs when we had them.”
Chacich had one of those runs, and he scored his second goal of the game at 66:49, then Jacob Jensrud got a run and scored at 68:30 to end the scoring.
Drew Forer had 13 saves to pick up the shutout.
EGF 0 0 — 0
HC 1 2 — 3
First Half — 1. HC, Alex Chacich, 32:02.
Second Half — 2. HC, Chacich, 66:49; 3. HC, Jacob Jensrud, 68:30.
Goalie Saves — East Grand Forks, NNA, NSA; Hibbing/Chisholm, Drew Forer 13.
Football
Mora 20
Hibbing 14
MORA — The Bluejackets got two touchdown passes from Amari Manning, but it wasn’t enough as Hibbing fell to the Mustangs Friday on the road.
The Bluejackets fell behind 14-0 at the half on two Cole Gmahl touchdown runs, then Hibbing put a rally on in the second half to turn the game around.
Manning’s first touchdown pass for five yards from quarterback Evan Radovich, then he scored on a 35-yard from Radovich.
“We have to find a way to play a full game,” Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said. “We were right there.”
Crosby-Ironton 26
Chisholm 14
CROSBY — Dylan Klancher scored three touchdowns as the Rangers beat the Bluestreaks at home Friday.
Klancher scored on runs of 16, 7 and 6 yards. Kolbe Severson scored on an 80-yard touchdown jaunt.
Chisholm scored its first touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Dom Olson to July Abernathy in the second quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Noah Sundquist tossed a 3-yard scoring strike to Jude Sundquist.
CHS 0 7 0 7 — 14
CI 8 6 0 12 — 26
First Quarter:
CI — Kolbe Severson 80 run (Dylan Klancher run)
Second Quarter:
CI — Klancher 16 run (pass failed)
C — July Abernathy 2 pass from Dom Olson (Nathan Wangensteen kick)
Third Quarter:
No scoring
Fourth Quarter:
CI — Klancher 7 run (run failed)
CI — Klancher 6 run (run failed)
C — Jude Sundquist 3 pass from Noah Sundquist (Wangensteen kick)
