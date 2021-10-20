PROCTOR — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team had the overall winner in the Class AA race, but the Bluejackets still finished third at the Proctor Lions Invitational held Tuesday at the Proctor Golf Course.
The Rails were first with 48 points, followed by Cook County/Two Harbors with 53. Hibbing had 60 points, then rounding out the field were Cloquet 104, Grand Rapids 129, Duluth Denfeld 164 and Hermantown 174.
Hibbing sophomore Mileena Sladek won the race with a time of 20:23.8. She was followed in by Abigail Theien in 11th (21:39.3), Audra Murden 12th (21:39.8), Gianna Figueroa 17th (21:57.2) and Avery Kukowski 19th (22:06.2).
After that, Reese Aune was 20th (22:07.8) and Jorie Anderson 21st (22:20.2).
In the girls Class A race, Mountain Iron-Buhl placed fifth with 98 points.
Carlton-Wrenshall was first with 61, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range was second with 66, Moose Lake-Willow River had 69 and Duluth Marshall 88.
Esko finished behind the Rangers with 107.
Liz Nelson placed first with a time of 20:15.2, followed by her sister Kate in 20:17.5. Anna Neyens was 24th (22:52.3), Aalyah Webb 35th (26:42.2), Brooke Niska 36th (27:14.2) and Ava Butler 37th (27:55.4).
For South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range, Addison Burckhardt was third (20:25.8), Evelyn Brodeen fifth (21:03.4), Tatum Barto 28th (22:58.7), Madison Ellefson 19th (23:19.1), Ana
Ridge 21st (23:44.5) and Jillian Sajdak 25th (23:59.7).
In the boys Class AA race, Hibbing placed fifth with 108 points.
Cloquet finished first with 45, followed by Proctor 56, Grand Rapids 74 and Cook County/Two Harbors 95.
Duluth Denfeld finished behind the Bluejackets with 115, then Hermantown 187 to round out the field.
Lucas Arnhold was Hibbing’s top finisher, placing eighth in 18:09.9. Joey Gabardi was 21st in 19:09.7, followed by Taite Murden 24th (19:18.8), Finn Eskeli 27th (19:28.9) and Christian Massich 28th (19:30.9).
Rounding out the Bluejackets’ contingent were Oliver Stevens 30th (19:40.4), Silas Langner 32nd (19:48.1) and Ethan Roy (20:10.9).
In the boys Class A, Moose Lake-Willow River was first with 36, followed by South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range 47, Esko 61 and Carlton-Wrenshall 99.
Mountain Iron-Buhl had just four runners, so the Rangers didn’t get a team score.
Individually, Jeffrey Kayfes was second in 17:14.1. Leighton Helander had a time of 20:09.7), Jasper Helander (23:49.7) and Spencer Sandberg (25:01.9).
For South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range, Alex Burckhardt was second (18:09), Sawyer Fierkelepp seventh (18:57.7), Tyler Morse ninth (19:10.8), Bobby Mancini 12th (19:46.5), Quinn Fierkelepp 10th (19:46.9)), Tommy Mancini 16th (19:52.3) and Sam Serna 17th (19:54.1).
