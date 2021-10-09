Bluejackets shut out by Eskomos, 46-0

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Esko High School football team might be six games into the 2021 season, but the Eskomos still have some work to do.
Esko overcame some penalties and turnovers to defeat Hibbing 46-0 Friday at the Mountain Iron Sports Complex.
Even though his team improved to 6-0 on the season, with four shutouts, Eskomo coach Scott Arntson said his team had too many mistakes against the Bluejackets.
“We did OK,” Arntson said. “We still have some stuff to clean up. We talk a lot about trying to keep out of our own way. That’s still something we’re working on. We had a lot of penalties. We haven’t had turnovers for a few games.
“We put ourselves behind the sticks because of penalties. Due to that, I have to start calling different plays, which takes you out of your rhythm a little bit.”
It didn’t look like Esko was out of rhythm.
Even though they faced some adversity, the Eskomos had enough offensive firepower to get out of those jams.
“Hopefully, we eventually won’t put ourselves in as much adversity,” Arntson said. “That’s been a theme of ours. We tend to shoot ourselves a little bit.”
Even though it had a couple of penalties, Esko put the first points on the board when Carter Zezulka caught a 19-yard pass from Ty Christensen to make it 7-0, then on their second possession, Christensen scored on a 22-yard run.
Esko was driving in the second quarter and on a run around the end, a penalty flag was thrown on the play.
At the same time that happened, Hibbing’s Hayden Verhel ripped the ball out of the hands of the Esko running back.
Verhel returned the ball to the Eskomo two, putting Hibbing in business, or so they thought.
One of the officials blew an inadvertent whistle that took that play away, giving the ball back to Esko.
The Eskomos were still penalized, and on the next play, Esko picked up a first down on third-and-long, frustrating Bluejacket coach Shaun Howard.
“When they got into third-and-long, we knew what they were going to do,” Howard said. “We thought we did a good job with it, but it didn’t happen. We have to do a better job coaching them up during the week.”
On the next play, Nolan Witt scored on a 39-yard run and it was 19-0 instead of a 13-7 score.
“That took a lot of momentum away,” Howard said. “That would have been huge. We would have been on the two yard line. We probably could have gotten it in and taken that zero off the board.
“It was a huge momentum change.”
Esko would add one more touchdown before the half, this time on a 5-yard pass from Christensen to Brett Lillo.
Even though they were ahead by 26, Arntson said he and his coaching staff made some adjustments at the half.
“A lot of the halftime was making adjustments that they were doing to us,” Arntson said. “They were well-coached and ready for some of the stuff we were doing. We had to make adjustments there.
“When we started switching people we had to know what different backfields were going in, and who was going to play what position. There was a lot of organization.”
In the third quarter, Makoi Perich returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown, and Joe Antonutti had a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Eskomos final score came from Keone Anderson, who caught a 1-yard scoring strike from Bryce Hipp in the fourth quarter.
The Bluejackets will now get ready for Two Harbors next week, beginning at 7 p.m. in Mountain Iron.
“We have to bring them together,” Howard said. “We have to make them understand that there are improvements happening, left and right. We have to keep on improving. We can’t give up on each other.
“This football team is a family. They have to stay together as a family. They have to get a push here at the end.”
EHS 13 13 14 6 — 46
HHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
E — Carter Zezulka 19 pass from Ty Christensen (Wyatt Stankiewicz kick)
E — Christensen 22 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter:
E — Nolan Witt 28 run (pass failed)
E — Brett Lillo 5 pass from Christensen (Stankiewicz kick)
Third Quarter:
E — Makoi Perich 78 punt return (Stankiewicz kick)
E — Joey Antonutti 1 run (Stankiewicz kick)
Fourth Quarter:
E — Keone Anderson 1 pass from Bryce Hipp (kick blocked)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.