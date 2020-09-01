HIBBING — After running against one of the top teams in Section 7AA last week, the Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country team found out what they need to work on.
Bluejacket coach James Plese and his coaching staff went to work on correcting those things, and Hibbing will put that to the test today when it takes part in the Virginia Invite, which begins at 8 a.m., at the Virginia Municipal Golf Course.
The event will be run in three phases, with the Bluejackets in the first wave of runners, which includes the host Blue Devils and Ely.
Plese said the boys team ran above expectations against the Greyhounds.
“They surprised us in a good way last week, and we want to build off of that,” Plese said.
David Platt won his wave of the race, but he was passed by several Duluth East runners that ran in the second wave of the race.
“Unfortunately with these wave starts, we may not get to see everyone’s top runners, depending on how things are set up,” Plese said. “David, after battling all last season with injuries, he looked strong.
“After David, Zach (Rusich) looked good. It was a good starting point for him. Bryson (Larrabee) was nipping at his heels by the end of the race. We have a solid top three there. Ethan (Roy) and Owen (Hendrickson) ran well for us.”
After those five runners, Plese said he saw some good things from his freshmen, and some first-year varsity guys pushing for the tail-end spots on the varsity team.
“We’ll try to build off of that,” Plese said.
Virginia and Ely might not be Duluth East, but that doesn’t mean it gets easier for Hibbing.
The Timberwolves qualified for state last year, and Virginia has Cameron Stocke, who is one of the top runners in the area.
“It’s going to be a good test for us,” Plese said. “I’m looking forward to it, and hoping we can compete for a win in the triangular.”
There will be a second- and third-wave of teams, which include Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Mesabi East and Eveleth-Gilbert, among others.
“That is something where we can follow along throughout the day,” Plese said. “They will score our meet, then we can compare how we did against the other schools. It’s not ideal, but the reality of our season is we have to keep an eye on the other schools, and see what’s going on.”
On the girls side, Plese was expecting them to do a little better against Duluth East, but the Greyhounds have one of their better teams in quite some time. Duluth East scored a perfect 15 in that meet.
“We were expecting something better than what happened,” Plese said. “We were excited because we had summer miles in. They ran well, but we had a couple girls struggle with early-season nerves, and maybe starting out too fast.
“We weren’t quite ready for the difficult course that Lester Park provided. Plus, it was warm. There were a multitude of things that happened. There’s solid reasons for what we did, but they’re things we can fix, to be more mentally prepared for in the future.”
Plese has no doubt that the work the girls put in physically will help them. Now is the time to work on the mental part of the sport.
“It’s like, ‘Hey, I’m running in a spot I never have before, but that’s OK, I’m strong enough,’” Plese said. “We can’t psyche ourselves out.”
Hibbing was led by both Reese Aune and Aune Boben.
“In their wave, they were fourth and fifth, but overall, they ended up ninth and 10th, or somewhere in that range,” Plese said. “It’s not how we wanted to match up with Duluth East, but they have their best team in many years.
“We can hear that and store it away, but that’s where we want to be ultimately. If we have hopes of getting out of this section, if there is a section meet, East is a team we have to be ready to compete against.”
Plese said Jocelyn Strukel and Jorie Anderson started off well, then struggled during the middle part of the race.
“They didn’t drop, they finished,” Plese said. “They didn’t finish where they wanted to, but that will come with experience. They are only freshmen, so they have a lot of time to learn.”
The Bluejackets also got good performances out of Miriam Milani, Gianna Figuoroa and Addison Hess.
“Now it’s a matter of getting the whole pack to perform,” Plese said. “We had a couple of young girls who ran down, but they will get moved up at this race to see what they can do in the 5K.”
As with the boys, Hibbing will run against Ely and Virginia.
“Ely has been strong, and Virginia’s girls might not be as strong as Virginia’s boys, but they have a state competitor there,” Plese said. “We have to key in on that kind of stuff and push.
“A rebound from how we ran last week to this week, on an easier course, is in store for us.”
