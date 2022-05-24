HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team may have been knocked out of the team competition last week, but that didn’t mean the season was over.
A total of six Bluejackets will get a second chance at advancing to state when they take part in the Section 7A Individual Meet, which gets underway at 9 a.m. today at Longview Courts in Duluth.
Isaiah Hildenbrand and Christian Dickson will compete in singles for Hibbing, while Drew Anderson and Cooper Hendrickson and Jack Gabardi and Tristan Babich will make up the two doubles teams.
The seeding process hasn’t occurred yet, so Hibbing coach Gary Conda isn’t sure who his individuals and doubles team will be playing at this moment.
As for Dickson, who is a sophomore, and Hildenbrand, who is an eighth-grader, it will be a learning experience for the two of them.
“We’re going young there,” Conda said. “They’re trying the singles. What do I expect out of them? We’ll be working the basics, and we’ll try to win a round or two. That would be a bonus.
“If we get through two rounds, they get to compete on Thursday, and they’re guaranteed two matches on that day. If they can get four matches, we’ll all be happy.”
Both Dickson and Hildenbrand will pick up valuable experience competing at this level.
“That’s why I’m hoping they can get four matches and gain that experience,” Conda said. “They will have to play themselves into, and work a little bit on their strategy. I already talked to them about that.
“I just want them to get better. It’s a good opportunity for both of them to see what we have to do for next year.”
On the doubles side, Anderson and Hendrickson played at No. 1 and No. 2 singles this season, respectively.
What kind of adjustment will they have to make playing together?
“It will be a little bit of an adjustment, but I think they can handle it,” Conda said. “It’s a matter of taking the first ball and going forward. You’re not going to win playing on the baseline.
“They know. They’ve gone over it the last couple of days. They understand that they have to do that.”
The only thing holding Anderson and Hendrickson back is a lack of doubles experience this season.
“They’re going to have to play their way into it,” Conda said. “They don’t have much of a doubles record coming into this, but they can both hit the ball heavy and serve well. They have the two main ingredients to play doubles, but we have to find ways to get to the net and close points off.”
According to Conda, Anderson returns serves better than Hendrickson, and Hendrickson might serve a little bit better.
“Volley-wise and overheads, they’re probably equal,” Conda said. “That will be the biggest hurdle is what can they do with the ball up front? I’m not worried about how they will return. I know they're going to put their serves in.
“It’s that front-court stuff that has to be better, starting today.”
As for Gabardi and Babich, they both have some doubles experience, so their adjustment period shouldn’t take long.
“They do a better job of coming forward,” Conda said. “They’re not afraid to get to the net and make something happen. They have to stick to it, keep coming up and if they make mistakes, they make mistakes.
“I think they may surprise a couple people. I suspect that they’re going to do OK.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.