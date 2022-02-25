CLOQUET — The Hibbing High School wrestling team had five individuals advance to the finals of the Section 7AA Individual Meet Saturday at the Cloquet High School Gymnasium.

At 113-pounds, Christian Jelle had a first-round bye, then beat Anthony Graves of Rush City/Braham by fall at 1:46.

Jelle pinned John Pelarski of Aitkin at 2:48, and he was set to wrestle Anthony Nelson of Mora for the title.

At 170-pounds, Cooper Hendrickson had a bye, then he beat Clay Anderson of Milaca-Faith Christian by the score of 84. In the semifinals, Hendrickson defeated Jacob Lindahl of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 13-8.

He was set to wrestle Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids in the finals.

At 182-pounds, Thomas Hagen had a first-round bye, then he pinned Wyatt Dingmann of Pierce at 59 seconds.

Hagen then pinned Jack Hanson of Milaca-Faith Christian at 57 seconds.

He was set to meet Zach Wilke of Grand Rapids in the finals.

At 195-pounds, Drew Shay had a first-round bye, then he pinned Logan Martin of Grand Rapids at 44 seconds.

In the semifinals, Shay pinned Logan Klecki of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson at 3:01.

He was set to face Colbee Zens of Milaca-Faith Christian in the finals.

At 220-pounds, Ian Larrabee at a first-round bye, then he panned Daniel Hoffman of Pierz at 31 seconds.

In the semifinals, Larrabee won a major decision over Mason Marx of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 14-4.

He was set to meet Justin Matson of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson in the finals.

At 160-pounds, Bryson Larrabee had a first-round bye, but he lost to Gavin Rockstroh of Pine City-Hinckley 3-2.

Larrabee came back to pin Ripley Means of Grand Rapids at 2:39, then he beat Jacob Williams of Aitkin 4-3.

He was set to wrestle either Rockstroh or Jack Nord of Milaca-Faith Christian for third place and a chance to wrestle a true-second match.

At 132-pounds, Ethan Roy had a first-round bye, then he lost by fall at 5:40 to James Erickson of Aitkin.

In wrestlebacks, Roy had a bye, then he pinned Colton Gallus of Rock Ridge at 36 seconds.

He lost by fall to Isaak Coolidge of Rush City/Braham in 30 seconds.

At 145-pounds, Jack Bautch pinned Seth Novak of Milaca-Faith Christian at 3:31, but he was pinned by Trevor Radunz of Pierze at 53 seconds.

Bautch came back to pin Kellen Gorman of Rush City/Braham at 1:48, but he was pinned by John Mead of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson at 2:46.

Roy was wrestling for fifth place against Bohdon Fjeld of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.

Nehemia Figueroa, Gabe Martin, Jacoby Ekanem, Preston Thronson and Alex Henderson also wrestled.

