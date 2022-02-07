HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team has faced a lot of adversity this season.
From injury to COVID, the Bluejackets never had a full lineup all season until two weeks ago.
Hibbing/Chisholm grew a lot of depth out of that, and Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke will find out how all of that plays out today when they take on Moose Lake Area in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 6 p.m. at Riverside Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm finished with an 11-12-2 record this season, but the growth of the team impressed Hyduke.
“It was a good season considering a lot of the adversity we dealt with,” Hyduke said. “The team grew, and now you’re hoping you bring all of your systems and all of the things you talked about trying to ingrain in their brains as far as how we need to run our systems.
“We have to bring that to today’s game.”
Hyduke will go into the game against the Rebels with three lines intact.
The two teams played two tight games this season, tying 1-1 and losing 2-1
“We’re both balanced,” Hyduke said. “It’s going to be mano-on-mano. It’s a situation where it’s 1-on-1 at any point during the game. Whoever wins the battles is going to determine who wins this game.”
Having scored only two goals against Moose Lake Area this season, the Bluejackets will have to find a way to get to the net to get some garbage goals.
“They collapse defensively, and they make it tough to get to the net,” Hyduke said. “That’s similar to what we’ve tried to do, too. You have to crash. You don’t generally get a lot of clean shots on them. They’re generally rebound goals and things like that.
“We have to make sure No. 1 that we don’t pass up shots, and No. 2, you have to crash the net.
“That starts with shooting the puck. We’ve preached that all year, don’t pass up shots, don’t try to get too cute. There’s a time to make a play. There’s a time to shoot the puck. You have to let your instincts tell you which time is right.”
Defensively, the key will be taking away time-and-space.
“If we do that, that gives us an advantage,” Hyduke said. “They're aggressive. They're disciplined. They will pinich. We have to be able to handle their pressure when it’s in our defensive end.
“Offensively, we have to be ferocious on our attack, support each other and once we get a turnover, we have to take it to the net.”
Hyduke said he doesn’t mind playing at Riverside Arena.
“It’s a nice, cold rink, so it’s a fast rink,” Hyduke said. “It’s a little smaller than the memorial building, but that doesn’t seem to hurt us. We’ve had success there many times, and we’ve had losses there. It’s not so much the rink, it’s what you do on that rink that makes a difference.
“Hopefully, the girls come ready to play, focused and ready to extend their season to Saturday.”
Now is the time for Hyduke’s three seniors, Annika Lundell, Megan Bussey and Julia Gherardi to step up their play.
“We need to feel that sense of urgency,” Hyduke said. “Everyone knows it’s a one-and-done. There’s nothing to save it for. When that game is done, you want to feel that you left everything on the ice.”
In other games, Eveleth-Gilbert Area hits the road to Duluth Marshall for a 7 p.m. contest, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton hosts North Shore at 7 p.m. Proctor/Hermantown received a first-round bye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.