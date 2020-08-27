HIBBING — Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer coach Joe Edman has liked what he’s seen since his team opened practice on Aug. 17.
Now, Edman gets to see what his team has learned in action as the Bluejackets open their 2020 season at home today, taking on Cloquet, beginning at 1 p.m., at Vic Power Field.
Edman has a few veterans returning, but other than that, there’s plenty of players who have never set foot on a varsity pitch until today.
“We have three or four guys that haven’t played before,” Edman said. “They have a lot of physical ability, but they have to become familiar with the game. It’ll be a learning experience for those guys.
“The ones that are seasoned from last year, they will fall right into the groove. They will be happy to be able to play. They’re looking forward to getting some shots on the net, and I’m interested in seeing how they compete.”
That compete level should be high.
“They have to be hungry and as long as they prepare that way, they will be alright,” Edman said. “They’re saying they’re hungry every day at practice, so I’m happy to hear that.”
Once the game with the Lumberjacks begins, Edman will be looking for three specific things.
“First, I want them to take chances,” Edman said. “I don’t want them to worry about making mistakes, especially with the new players that haven’t played soccer before at this level.
“Secondly, I don’t want them to give up if they feel like they’re getting outplayed or out-scored. They have to keep that attitude that it’s not about each play. They have to worry about the season, focus on what they do wrong.”
Edman knows it’s easy to get discouraged if things aren’t going well, but he doesn’t want them to get too discouraged, depending on how the game plays out.
Thirdly, Edman wants to see his team fight for 80 minutes.
“They can’t afford to give up an inch,” he said. “A lot of them have that tough attitude. We should see that today. That goes along with never giving up. They can’t give up no matter what the score is.”
To that end, how aggressive does Edman want his team to play?
“It depends,” Edman said. “I don’t think we can be too aggressive when we’re attacking our opponents’ goal, but they can be too aggressive when they’re defending our goal. They can’t over commit. It’s a balance.
“We have to be cautious because we have to have enough energy to play an entire match, but we’ll need more aggression toward the other net. I’ll tell them to go for it. I’m not too worried fitness-wise. We’ve been running every day.”
Edman said he doesn’t know much about Cloquet, but he’s more concerned about keeping his team on track.
“I’m looking forward to how they continue to support one another,” Edman said. “They’re doing that in practice, and I’m hoping that carries over into the game. They’re a positive, self-disciplined group.
“If they see something that could be better, they work on it on their own. It’s all about self accountability. They have that right mindset.”
