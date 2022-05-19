HIBBING — It came down to the bitter end, but the Hibbing High School boys tennis team fell one point short.
Hermantown won a three-set match at first doubles en route to a 4-3 victory over the Bluejackets in a Section 7A semifinal match played Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts, then it was moved to the Quad City Tennis Center for the completion of the match.
It was a disappointing loss, according to Hibbing coach Gary Conda, but with such a young team, they learned some valuable lessons.
“Everybody gave 100-percent today,” Conda said. “Other than five minutes after the match, no one felt bad because they did play well. Absolutely, this will make us better. This experience, under that kind of pressure, will help us.”
Hibbing took a 1-0 lead after the fourth singles match where Tristan Babich beat Ford Skytta 6-1, 6-2, but at third singles, the Hawks’ Sam Swenson beat Jack Gabardi 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to even things up at 1-1.
At second doubles, Hermantown took a 2-1 lead when Eli Young and Mario Jimenez upended Isaiah Hildenbrand and Tyler Fisher in three sets, 6-7 (1-7), 6-1, 6-2.
The Hawks took a 3-1 lead when Rocan Kuznetsov and Brody Mathews downed Benny Galli and Nurzhan Bishenbek in three sets as well, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
Those last three matches were in progress when a light drizzle started to fall.
It was determined to move the matches over to Virginia, with Drew Anderson and Cooper Hendrickson in singles and Christian Dickson and Keaton Petrick playing doubles.
At second singles, Hendrickson pulled the Bluejackets within 3-2 when he beat Ben Kangas 6-4, 6-0, then Anderson took down Chase Sams 6-1, 6-2 to even things up at three apiece.
As that match ended, Petrick and Dickson were tied 4-4 in the third set with Max Plante and Victor Plante.
“Once Drew had his match in hand, I thought we had it,” Conda said. “We had been fighting back the whole way, and we had the momentum. We played a little scared at the end, but it was a fantastic match.
“We lost three, three-set matches, and usually, you win one or two of them.”
Plante and Plante had won the first set 6-3, then Dickson and Petrick rallied for a 6-3 second-set win.
The third set ended 6-4 in favor of the Hermantown duo.
“They were actually playing lights out for a while, then it got tight,” Conda said. “We did learn a few things today. Next year, we’ll have the same kids playing, and I hope they get into that situation again.
“You learn from your mistakes. The more challenges we have, the easier it gets. I hope they play summer tournaments and go through this another 30 times.”
The Section 7A Individual Tournament will begin next Wednesday at Longview Courts in Duluth.
Hermantown 4, Hibbing 3
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Chase Sams, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Ben Kangas 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 — Sam Swenson, Herm, def. Jack Gabardi, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; No. 4 — Tristan Babich, H, def. Ford Skytta, 6-1., 6-2.
Doubles: No 1 — Max Plante-Victor Plante, Herm, def. Keaton Petrick-Christian Dickson, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; No. 2 — Ely Young-Mario Jimenez, Herm, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand-Tyler Fisher, 6-7 (1-7), 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Rocan Kuzenetsof-Brady Mathews, Herm, def. Benny Galli-Nurzhan Bishenbek, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
