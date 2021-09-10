CLOQUET — It’s nice to take first.
That’s where all of the attention is placed, but in swimming, the athletes that can finish second, third, fourth or fifth all score points for their teams.
That’s the kind of effort Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano got out of his team Thursday in a 93-92 win over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
The Bluejackets won a number of events, but it was those swimmers who placed fifth and not sixth, that got the job done for Hibbing.
Veneziano was pleased with the win, but was more emphatic about the way his team came back to beat the Lumberjacks.
“We were down by seven at one point right after diving,” Veneziano said. “During the warmup, I sat the team down and told them that I get that they’re sore, tired and struggling and that it’s hard to get themselves up for a meet like this after hard training.
“I also told them to push out of their comfort zones. They don’t have to tell me how hard this is because I’ve experienced everything for myself in my career. They can spare me because I’m well aware of it, but they had to overcome it.”
After the diving, Hibbing took Veneziano’s words to heart.
“I told them that we could make a comeback here and get it done,” Veneziano said. “The one thing we weren’t going to do was give up and let it go. We were going to fight right to the end.”
The lead changed hands all throughout the second half of the meet.
“It was going back-and-forth,” Veneziano said. “We’d take a lead, then lose it a little bit, depending on the ebb-and-flow of the meet. To win it by one point at the end was good. I’m more pleased and proud of the process than I am the outcome.
“I’m more pleased with the fact that we did step up our game when asked to,” Veneziano said. “We went out and executed it as hard as we could. We can’t control what the other team does or how they perform.
“We can only control our own performances, and we put the nose to the grindstone and hit it hard. I would have been just fine walking out of that pool had that score been reversed because of the way we approached it, not because of the outcome.”
Hibbing did get wins from Geli Stenson in the 100 and 200 freestyles’ Ella Kalisch in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke; Sylvie Wetzel in diving; and Bella Alaspa in the 100 butterfly.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Madison St. George, Emery Maki, Stenson and Macie Emerson won, as did the 400 freestyle relay team of Emerson, Alaspa, Stenson and Kalisch.
Even though those provided the big points for Hibbing, it was those swimmers who maybe placed fifth and not sixth, that’s what got the Bluejackets over the hump to win.
“It was a team effort,” Veneziano said. “They rallied. They supported each other. I give credit to everybody. It emphasized, with a one-point win, that everybody counts and everybody is needed to perform a job.
“Fifth place is worth one point. We pick up a fifth and not a sixth, there’s your one-point win. They may not be the kid winning every time, but they have to realize that they’re just as valuable as the kid who wins more often than not. It’s a contest like this that proves it.”
Veneziano found out another thing about this team.
“I can go to them, tell them what they have to do, put the pressure on them, get them in the mind frame, and they will go out and get it done for me,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”
Hibbing 93, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 92
200 medley relay — 1. CEC (Megan Chopskie, Madeline Gorski, Hannah Sandman, Rylee Demers), 2:04.88; 2. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Madison St. George, Bella Alaspa, Emery Maki), 2:06.90; 3. CEC (Julia Peterson, Amelia Warden, Mackenzie Simula, Halle Zuck), 2:16.47.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:09.87; 2. Sandman, CEC, 2:14.12; 3. Emma Peterson, CEC, 2:16.14.
200 individual medley — 1. Kalisch, H, 2:38.57; 2. Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:39.42; 3. Demers, CEC, 2:40.89.
50 freestyle — 1. Chopskie, CEC, 26.77; 2. Macie Emerson, H, 27.28; 3. Maki, H, 28.04.
Diving — 1. Sylvie Wetzel, 163.02; 2. Jessica Pagelkopf, CEC, 161.45; 3. Rilee Durovec, CEC, 139.35.
100 butterfly — 1. Alaspa, H, 1:09.15; 2. St. George, H, 1:10.82; 3. Simula, CEC, 1:13.22.
100 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 58.44; 2. Sandman, CEC, 1:00.59; 3. Maki, H, 1:01.88.
500 freestyle — 1. Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:12.06; 2. Julia Peterson, CEC, 6:15.58; 3. Alexis Walters, H, 6z;27.57.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (St. George, Maki, Stenson, Emerson), 1:49.27; 2. CEC (Gorski, Warden, Mollie Belich, Emma Peterson), 2:01.16; 3. Hibbing (Wetzel, Lily Lantz, Alison Trullinger, Walters), 2:08.98.
100 backstroke — 1. Kalisch, H, 1:09.04; 2. Mia Savage, H, 1:12.86; 3. Jordyn McCormack, H, 1:14.44.
100 breaststroke — 1. Gorski, CEC, 1:19.45; 2. Zuck, CEC, 1:25.31; 3. Warden, CEC, 1:26.22.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Alaspa, Stenson, Kalisch), 4:04.26; 2. CEC (Belich, Emma Peterson, Sandman, Chopskie), 4:06.17; 3. CEC (Simula, Zuck, Julia Peterson, Demers), 4:20.12.
Greenway 3
Hibbing 0
COLERAINE — The Bluejackets got four kills from Kylee Huusko, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders went to beat Hibbing in three, 25-18m 25-12, 25-12 Thursday.
Zoe Kriske had nine assists; Lucy Gabrielson and Mellanie Heikkila each had two kills; Gabrielson and Bella Scaia each had eight digs and Jerzie Gustafson had five digs.
Greenway was led by Lexi Hammer with 32 assists and three kills; Emma Markovich 12 kills and two blocks, Kyra Williams seven kills; Ava Johnson four kills; Elise Eiden three kills; and Bri Miller four aces.
Chisholm 3
Virginia 2
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks got 20 kills from Olivia Hutchings, and 19 kills from Lola Huhta in their five-game 25-13, 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 17-15 victory over the Blue Devils Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.
Huhta also had 18 digs and two aces.
Abby Duchene had six kills, two digs and one block; Olivia Hutchings had one block, four digs and three aces; Hannah Kne had 15 digs and six aces; Jaicee Koehler two kills and two blocks; Ava Silvestrini five kills, 22 digs and one ace; Jordan Temple two kills, 50 asses, 26 digs and one ace; and Gabby Walters 14 digs.
Virginia was led by Ashley Dahl with 10 kills and 12 digs; Elsie Hyppa 17 digs; Macy Westby 37 assists and 16 digs; Maya Carlson 14 kills and 18 digs; and Rian Aune 12 kills, four blocks and 14 digs.
Tuesday’s Result
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — The Raiders got eight kills from Bri Miller en route to the 25-7, 26-24, 25-17 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.
Miller also had four aces and three blocks.
Emma Markovich had eight kills and nine aces, and Lexi Hammer had 25 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.