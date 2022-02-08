HIBBING — All season long, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team has been plagued by slow starts.
It happened again against International Falls Monday, but the Bluejackets had enough firepower to gain a 7-1 victory over the Broncos at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz and his coaching staff know the Bluejackets won’t survive long in the playoffs with those slow starts, so they’ve been preaching that part of the game the whole season.
“We need that sense of urgency,” Rewertz said. “You have to be ready when the puck drops.”
Even so, the Bluejackets did get on the scoreboard first when Michael Andrican scored just 1:22 into the game.
Not even that put a jump in Hibbing/Chisholm’s step.
“I still thought we were a little lethargic in the first,” Rewertz said. “We didn’t want to move our feet. We came in between periods, regrouped and I liked our second and third periods.
“We played much better.”
Before that, International Falls got on the board at 10:35 when Braden Skifstad stole an errant clearing pass and skated in 2-on-0 with Max Dremmel.
Skifstad passed it across to Dremmel, who had an open net to tie it 1-1.
Rewertz didn’t get too concerned following that goal.
“I don’t think that affected us,” Rewertz said. “Things are going to happen like that throughout the course of a game. You have to be ready to come back, dig a little deeper and work harder.
“Right after that goal, I thought we had some spurts where we played the way we wanted to, but the slow starts are going to kill you down the stretch when you get into playoff time.”
Hibbing/Chisholm did pick up its play following that goal and retook the lead when Beaku Frider scored at 15:53 of the first period to make it 2-1, then the Bluejackets carried that play over into the second period.
Kasey Kemp would score at 7:55 to make it 4-1, then Drew Kubena tallied a power-play goal at 10:53 to make it 5-1.
“We were a lot more aggressive on the forecheck,” Rewertz said. “Our F1 went a lot harder. He made their defensemen make quicker plays. Our support guy did a good job of reading the pass, and taking away ice.
“I liked the energy much better.”
Now, Rewertz had to keep his team focused with that three-goal lead heading into the final 17 minutes of play.
“When you start putting pucks in the net, everyone gets excited, and everyone wants to get in on the scoring,” Rewertz said. “We’re the kind of team that lives off of momentum. When we scored those two in the second, they kept feeding off of each other.
“Everyone wanted to get out there and get their opportunity.”
AJ Lehman got into the act at 4:03 of the third period scoring a short-handed goal.
It was the second game in a row where Hibbing/Chisholm had a power play and short-handed goal in the same game.
“Our special teams are starting to click a little bit,” Rewertz said. “We started a little slow, but I like our kill right now. We’re aggressive. We’re not letting teams set up. Our power play is starting to move the puck quicker.
“We’re getting more bodies to the net than we did early on.”
The Bluejackets got two goals from their fourth line, one from Tyler Westerberg at 6:33, and one from Broden Fawcett at 13:22.
“They worked hard,” Rewertz said. “They did the things that we wanted they whole team to do. They did a good job getting on loose pucks, going hard to the net and moving pucks around in the zone.
“They played a good third period.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Brayden Boyer had 12 saves.
Carter McBride had 27 saves for International Falls. Diego Chrisianson stopped 10 shots.
IF 1 0 0 — 1
HC 2 2 3 — 7
First Period — 1. HC, Michael Andrican (Reed Kearney, Keeghan Fink), 1:22; 2. IF, Max Dremmel (Braden Skifstad), 10:35; 3. HC, Beau Frider (Peyton Taylor), 15:53.
Second Period — 4. HC, Kasey Kemp (Taylor, Blayden McCue), 7:55; 5. HC, Drew Kubena (Tristen Babich, Kemp), pp, 10:53.
Third Period — 6. HC, AJ Lehman (Kubena), sh, 4:03; 7. HC, Tyler Westerberg (Broden Fawcett), 6:33; 8. HC, Fawcett (Westerberg, Drew Anderson), 13:22.
Goalie Saves — International Falls, Carter McBride 4-20-3—27; Diego Christianson x-x-10—10; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 4-3-5—12.
Penalties — International Falls 3-6; Hibbing 2-4.
Girls Basketball
Duluth Marshall 75
Greenway 41
DULUTH — Regan Juenemann had 23 points as the Hilltoppers beat the Raiders at home Monday.
Ava Meierotto added 16 points, and Laila Monroe had 13.
Greenway was led by Klara Finke with 18 points. Jadie Saville finished with 11.
GHS 25 16 — 41
DM 34 41 — 75
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 2, Klara Finke 18, Olivia Klamm 2, Frankie Cuellar 3, Talia Saville 5, Jadin Saville 11.
Duluth Marshall: Lalia Monroe 13, Ava Meierotto 16, Ada Skafte 3, Morgan Lucero 7, Anna Saari 9, Mariah Lucero 2, Regan Juenemann 23, Ella Holsinger 2.
Total Fouls: Greenway 13; Duluth Marshall 19; Fouled Out: Talia Saville, Jueneman; Free Throws: Greenway 12-20; Duluth Marshall 8-10; 3-pointers: Jadin Saville, Meierotto, Morgan Lucero, Skifstad, Saari Juenemann.
