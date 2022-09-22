HIBBING — It took awhile for the Hibbing/Chisholm boys soccer team to get in sync, but once the Bluejackets got rolling, Two Harbors had no answer for the onslaught.

Hibbing/Chisholm scored five goals in the first half, then cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Agates Thursday at Vic Power Field.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments