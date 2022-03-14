HIBBING — For the first time in quite some time, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team received the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AAA Tournament.
That seed gave the Bluejackets a first-round bye, but now, Hibbing puts that seed on the line today when they host Cloquet for a 7AAA semifinal contest, beginning at 7 p.m., on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets haven’t played for a little over 10 days, so whether or not that helps Hibbing remains to be seen.
There were some advantages to it, however.
“It allowed us to get rested up and get some good practice in that we didn’t get in the stretch where we were making up games,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “At the time, it didn’t seem like we had much time for practice.
“It has been good going over things. It's good to have an idea of who we’re going to be playing.”
The Lumberjacks are coming off a three-point win over Grand Rapids last Friday.
Cloquet is led by senior Connor Barney, who will be a major focus for Hibbing’s defense.
“The concern, as it always is with them, is Connor,” McDonald said. “He’s a handful physically. He finishes well around the basket. He gets the attention that gets his teammates some good looks.”
In the two teams’ last meeting, Barney scored 27 points in an 84-78 overtime win.
“We know what we’re up against playing them twice and splitting with them,” McDonald said. “In the game that they beat us at their place, is one we take some lessons from. There were a bunch of different ways that we could have won that game.
“I didn’t think we played defense at all in that game well. Anytime you’re in a game like that, it doesn’t take much to swing it in the other direction. We had a nice lead earlier in the game and gave it up slowly by doing things that were not plays that win games.”
It burned the Bluejackets in the end.
“You have to give Cloquet credit because they finished better than we did,” McDonald said. “Hopefully, it’s a good reminder that nobody is going to roll over and play dead for us.
“Anybody, and everybody, feels that they could come out of this section with the top four seeds left. It’s going to come down to who plays the best on game night.”
The one positive is that the Bluejackets’ Ayden McDonald scored 27 points to cancel Barney out.
The elder McDonald expects Cloquet coach Steve Battaglia to focus his attention on Ayden this time around.
“I don’t know why it wouldn’t,” McDonald said. “Our defense has to focus on trying to limit Connor. That’s our No. 1 priority. People off of each of those guys are going to do what they do.
“It isn’t a matter of guys playing out of their minds necessarily. From our perspective it’s doing simple things. Sometimes it’s the harder thing but it’s the simple thing to do.”
Hibbing will not be able to settle for 3-point shots.
“Rather than settling for a perimeter shot, it’s making a cut to the right spot and making a layup instead,” McDonald said. “For us, that’s the key to it. That’s not to say that we don’t need to hit perimeter shots because we will but percentages don’t lie.
“With us, what happens when people key on Ayden, people end up being open, that’s what we want, people being open at the rim making a cut off all of the attention Ayden gets.”
The Bluejackets have been giving up on average, 60 points per game, so the 84 the Lumberjacks got in the second meeting, was 24 points above that average.
Hibbing will need the same kind of defensive effort it had against St. Cloud Apollo and 6-foot-8-inch Thomas Diew.
“That was one of our best defensive games of the year,” McDonald said. “That’s the focus we had. We had a guy we needed to worry about that day, and we did a good job with him.
“We have to have that type of effort again with Barney. Hopefully, we’re ready to put everything we’ve been talking about into place. We’re locked in because it’s playoff time.
“There’s no reason and no excuse kind of not to be at this point.”
