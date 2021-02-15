HIBBING — If there's one thing the Hibbing High School boys basketball team learned in their 14-point loss to Minnehaha Academy, it’s they can’t cut corners.
Good teams will make the Bluejackets pay if they don't do things by the book, plus, Hibbing must make its other opponents play to its level.
A good starting point for that will be today when the Bluejackets take on Virginia, beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The Redhawks made Hibbing play out of its comfort zone, and for the most part, the Bluejackets handed it well. There were times, however, when Hibbing didn’t make the right decisions, which allowed Minnehaha Academy to make some important runs.
Now, Hibbing must set the tone and make teams play at its pace instead of the other way around.
“The thing that we have to be sure of is we can’t lose focus on the things we need to do well,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “In a game like the Minnehaha one, when we play an opponent that isn’t Minnehaha, we can’t revert back and do what we feel like doing.
“There’s things that we need to get better at. We have to value each possession. We have to decrease our mistakes. When people make us play and execute, we can’t fall apart because we’d rather not want to do that. Those are the keys.”
As far as the Blue Devils, Mason Carlson is one player on the team that Hibbing will pay special attention to.
“Mason has been around for quite some time,” McDonald said. “He’s had a successful career. He’s the kind of player where his teammates feed off of him because of the attention he gets.
“We’re going to try and control Carlson and not let the guys that feed off of him get into a rhythm to cause problems for us. He demands a lot of attention, but we have to limit the type of damage his teammates are doing. If we do that, it’ll be a good thing for us.”
The main thing the Bluejackets have to do is execute the things McDonald has them doing in practice.
“We’ve got things we need to continue to improve upon,” McDonald said. “There comes a point and time when you can play free and let your skills take you, but you have to make sure we make our adjustment and execute if we want to make those possessions successful.
“We have to make sure we get them to take tough shots, control the boards and get out and run, too. We’ll see what we face from a defensive standpoint and go from there. We can’t cut corners if we want to make a playoff run at the end of the end of the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.