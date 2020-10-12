HIBBING — With only two meets left in the regular season, Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano will start finetuning his lineup.
That process begins today as the Bluejackets host Duluth East in a dual meet, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Hibbing High School Pool.
Hibbing hasn’t had a meet in a little over a week, so that gave Veneziano some time to sort things out.
“We got into a good rhythm of practicing,” Veneziano said. “I liked what we accomplished last week. It was a pivotal week for us as far as getting that work done. I’m pleased coming out of that.”
Veneziano worked on everything under the sun in those practices.
“We’re trying to transition from doing what I deem as power swimming,” Veneziano said. “When we work on that facet of training against a lot of resistance, then taking it and translating it into raw speed.
“That’s what we worked on last week, then some technical stuff — starts and turns — we also did.”
Veneziano is hoping that pays dividends against the Greyhounds, but he’s not too concerned about that meet.
“They’re (Duluth East) a non-section opponent, so I’m not that concerned about the outcome of the meet,” Veneziano said. “I don’t care. Every meet is like a time trial for us to see where we can come up with the strongest lineup that’s going well.”
The Bluejackets will also swim Thursday against Chisholm, so that gives his swimmers another chance to drop their times.
“We have to make all of our decisions and push for them,” Veneziano said. “Last week was a push to get stuff done, with the idea that two meets this week is going to be time trials for trying to make a region lineup for the following week.”
