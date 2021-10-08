HIBBING — After a subpar performance on Thursday against Marshall, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team had to bounce back less than 24 hours later to take on Mesabi East Area.
The Bluejackets made a full recovery, getting goals from Reed Kearney and Alex Chacich en route to a 2-0 victory over the Giants Friday at Vic Power Field.
It’s been a hectic week for both Hibbing and Chisholm, which is where Kearney goes to school.
It was homecoming week at both schools, and trying to keep players focused was at the top of Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jen Forer’s agenda.
“It feels good to get back on track tonight,” Forer said. “They had a busy day at school. We came here today more prepared than Thursday. We had a better warmup. The start was better than Thursday.
“The energy was better. The focus was better.”
Both teams moved the ball around in the first half, but neither the Bluejackets or Giants could find the back of the net.
“I’m proud of the boys,” Mesabi East Area coach Eric Njimengni said. “They played well. Their passing was excellent. We’ve come a long way. We're a vastly improved team. Last year, we had 14 seniors. This year, about 85-percent of the team are brand new to the varsity.
“We’ve been working a lot on our passing, touches and movement to the ball. I saw a lot of that today.”
According to Forer, it was two evenly-matched teams battling it out in the first half.
“We gave them some chances. They gave us some chances,” Forer said. “Our goalies made saves when they needed to. It was to the point where our forwards and their forwards were getting frustrated.
“To keep it 0-0 until the half was huge. I didn’t want us to go into the half down, so I was happy with the 0-0 score at the half.”
The score stayed that way 10 minutes into the second half, and that’s when Kearney was able to find paydirt.
His shot from the center of 18-foot hit the lower right corner of the net during the 51st minute and Hibbing/Chisholm had a 1-0 lead. It was his first goal of the season.
“That was huge for us to break the ice and get the first goal,” Forer said. “It was nice to see Reed, he was a king candidate in Chisholm, so he had a busy day, too. He got here late, so he didn’t get to start.
“He’s made those shots from that spot on the field all year long, but it’s either been stopped by the defense or the goalie makes the save. To finally see him get a goal in the last home game was awesome.”
Now, Njimengni had to make some adjustments to his on-field game plan.
“That was unlucky for us,” Njimengni said. “At that point when we fell behind, we had to switch formations. We had to put some fast guys on top to see who could get behind their backline.
“Once you do that, you need somebody to send them the balls. Who can you put there to send those balls to the guys who are fast.”
That’s when Chacich took over. He took advantage of that with his speed. He got behind the Giants’ defense and was taken down in the box.
“When they have a fast guy, and Alex is fast, so if you’re playing against him, you have to be careful,” NNjimengni said. “Is your defense fast enough to catch him on a breakaway?
“It wasn’t a good day for us. We did what we could. I laid all of my cards on the table, but we didn’t get the win that we wanted. The performance was good. I’m proud of that.”
For Chacich, it was his 28th goal of the season.
“I was happy that Alex hit the corner,” Forer said. “On a penalty kick, you have too much time to think about it. The only thing I wanted him to think about was the corner. He hit the right corner.
“After that, we could relax and play possession the rest of the game.”
Njimengni, even in defeat, was pleased with the play of his team. The only problem? Mesabi East Area didn’t get many shots on net.
“We had a lot of passing and less shots on target, and even less shots on goal,” Njimengni said. “Maybe on Monday, we will do some finishing. We saw the passing and the touches and the communication was good.
“Their heads were up for the entire game, and that’s exactly what you want to see for the program. You don’t want your boys to put their heads down once they’re getting beat. It’s something to look forward to. We have a lot of good qualities.”
Giants’ goalkeeper Ryder Gerulli had 10 saves. Hibbing/Chisholm’s Drew Forer had eight stops.
MEA 0 0 — 0
HC 0 2 — 2
First Half — No scoring.
Second Half — 1. HC, Reed Kearney, 51st; 2. HC, Alex Chacich, 60th.
Goalie Saves — Mesabi East Area, Ryder Gerulli 10; Hibbing/Chisholm, Drew Forer 8.
