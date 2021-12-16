HIBBING — There’s been a long-standing agreement between the Hibbing and Bloomington Jefferson High School boys swimming.
Since the 1970’s, the Bluejackets have attended the Jaguars Invite, and Bloomington Jefferson has reciprocated by attending Hibbing’s Invite.
In 1983, a snowstorm canceled the event in Bloomington, and last year, COVID wiped out both meets.
Well, things have finally returned to normal, so far, as Hibbing will take part in the Jaguar Invite, beginning at 9 a.m. with diving on Saturday, then the swimming finals will be held at 1 p.m.
The Bluejackets will also be swimming against Bloomington Jefferson in a relay event today, beginning at 5 p.m.
“As an athlete, myself, in the 1980’s I swam in this,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “It was the first big invitational away from home that I got to swim in. It was canceled one time, then we started it back up.
“This has been a reciprocal event, attending each other's meets. It’s a long, storied tradition. It’s a good thing to keep going.”
Not competing last year was strange, but it was the sign of the times.
“It was a part of the norm of the situation,” Veneziano said. “It was like anything else we didn’t get a chance to do last year. It was out of sorts. It was strange. It’s a good thing to return.
“It’s a good field, too.”
Joining the Bluejackets and Jaguars in the invite are Orono, Delano/Watertown-Mayer, East Ridge, Brainerd, St. Anthony, Mound-Westonka, Rosemount, Bloomington Kennedy
“The competition is good,” Veneziano said. “Because it’s such an early-season meet, it’s hard to come up with seed times and stuff like that. All of that is changing all of the time. You don’t know what to expect.
“We’re not going to win against some of these teams. The beauty is that there’s enough similar competition that every swimmer finds himself in a tight heat. What separates him from the guy in front of him and behind him is not much. It’s a good challenge across the board for every kid and every ability level.”
That will help Hibbing’s swimmers immensely.
“When you have good competition, good competition drives performances,” Veneziano said. “This is a chance to get out of our neighborhood and see some great competition. It will be a challenge for us.
“If we rise to the challenge, we’ll do fine.”
Today, both Hibbing and Bloomington Jefferson will take part in an in-house relay meet as a tuneup for the invite.
