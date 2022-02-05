HIBBING — After a tough 2-1 loss to Proctor on Monday, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team needed a bounce-back game, and the Bluejackets got it.
Keeghan Fink had the hat trick as Hibbing/Chisholm rolled past North Shore by the score of 6-1 Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
With three more Section 7A games against International Falls, Greenway and Rock Ridge left on the schedule, the Bluejackets needed this win, and although Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz wasn’t happy with the start of the game, he said a win is a win.
“We started a little slow,” Rewertz said. “We threw in a few different looks tonight for the boys, but I thought we had a good third period. We found a way to win.”
The Bluejackets fired 14 shots on Storm goalie Zach Bentler, and only one found the mark, Fink’s first goal at 15:08 of the period.
“We started slow, but one of the things we’ve talked about this year is getting quicker starts,” Rewertz said. “We didn’t have a quick start again. We addressed it after the game about being ready when the puck drops.”
The Bluejackets picked up their play a little sooner in the second period, and Fink got his second goal at 5:46 of the period to make it 2-0.
“After the first one, I liked the way we started to move our feet,” Rewertz said. “We played the game a little bit better, but again, we still have a lot of things we need to clean up.
“I thought we missed a lot of passes, and we weren’t ready in the slot area. We have to keep working.”
Hibbing/Chisholm also has to work on staying focused after scoring a goal.
On Monday, the Bluejackets scored, then they let the Rails come back right after that to get the equalizer.
There was a bit of deja vu against North Shore.
Right after that Fink goal, the Storm came back with a 2-on-1 and Ryan Christiansen found the back of the net at 6:31 to make it 2-1.
“That was a breakdown,” Rewertz said. “We had three guys caught low on the forecheck. The D stepped up to pinch, and the puck bounced by him, creating that odd-man rush.
“Those are the things we talked about at practice this week in preparation for this game. It’s those little mental mistakes that we have to clean up.”
This time, the Bluejackets responded.
Hibbing/Chisholm took a penalty at 9:26 of the period, but Beau Frider got behind the Storm defense and scored short-handed at 10:05 to make it 3-1.
“That was pure work,” Rewertz said. “Our two forecheckers did a great job of putting pressure on them. That was big for us. I liked the way we played short-handed tonight. They were aggressive.
“We didn’t give them anything on the power play. That was a big goal for us.”
That goal changed the complexion of the game.
“It’s big, especially one like that,” Rewertz said. “We sneak behind the D, and it’s a breakaway. The bench got fired up. Anytime you score a goal like that or you have a big hit, it has the potential to change momentum.”
The Bluejackets went on the power play late in the second period, and they made the Storm pay for it as Peyton Taylor scored at 16:45 to make it 4-1.
In the third period, Drew Kubena scored just 13 seconds into the period, then Fink got his third goal at 15:42 on the power play.
“I liked our third period,” Rewertz said. “What it was is we worked hard. I liked our effort in the third. That’s what it’s going to take down the stretch and throughout the playoffs. You have to out-work the other teams.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Evan Radovich had 11 saves. Bentler stopped 38 shots.
NS 0 1 0 — 1
HC 1 3 2 — 6
First Period — 1. HC, Keeghan Fink (Tristen Babich, Michael Andrican), 15:08.
Second Period — 2. HC, Fink (Andrican, Christian Dickson), 5:46; 3. NS, Ryan Christiansen (Wesley Beck), 6:31; 4. HC, Beau Frider (Kubena, Evan Radovich), sh, 10:05; 5. HC, Peyton Taylor (Dickson, Christian Edmonds), pp, 16:45.
Third Period — 6. HC, Kubena, :13; 7. HC, Fink (Frider, Kubena), pp, 15:42.
Goalie Saves — North Shore, Zach Bentley 14-8-16—38; Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 4-4-3—11.
Penalties — North Shore 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
Girls Hockey
Grand Rapids/Greenway 3
Hibbing/Chisholm 1
GRAND RAPIDS — Mercury Bischoff had the hat trick as the Lightning beat the Bluejackets at IRA Arena Friday.
Bischoff scored an even-strength goal, a power-play goal and a short-handed goal.
Heidi Rasch had the lone goal for Hibbing/Chisholm.
Addison Hess stopped 29 shots for the Bluejackets.
Mackenzie Cole had 16 saves.
HC 0 0 1 — 1
GRG 1 1 1 — 3
First Period — 1. GRG, Mercury Bischoff, 15:15.
Second Period — 2. GRG, Bischoff (Kalle Reed), sh, 8:31.
Third Period — 3, GRG, Bischoff (Jazzy Bischoff, Allie LeClaire), pp, 6:36; 4. HC, Heidi Rasch, 16:01.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 12-10-9—29; Grand Rapids/Greenway, Mackenzie Cole 6-4-6—16.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8; Grand Rapids/Greenway 3-6.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 81
Chisholm 62
CHISHOLM — Ty Morrison had 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Warriors past the Bluestreaks Friday at Bob McDonald Court.
Also hitting double figures for Deer River were Ethan Williams with 19 and Tait Kongsjord 18.
Jude Sundquist had 22 points to pace Chisholm. Noah Sundquist had 15, and July Abernathy 12.
DR 38 43 — 81
CHS 29 38 — 62
Deer River: Cale Jackson 3, Caiden Schjenken 2, Ethan Williams 19, Mikhail Wakonabo 9, Sam Rahier 8, Tait Kongsjord 18, Ty Morrison 22.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 15, Jude Sundquist 22, July Abernathy 12, Sean Fleming 9, Nathan Showalter 2, Philip Barnard 2.
Total Fouls: Deer River 13; Chisholm 14; Fouled Out: Fleming; Free Throws: Deer River 11-17; Chisholm 8-14; 3-pointers: Jackson, Williams 2, Wakonabo 3, Rahier 2, Morrison 4, Jude Sundquist 2, Abernathy 2.
Hibbing 75
Grand Rapids 49
GRAND RAPIDS — The Bluejackets went on the road and beat the Thunderhawks Friday.
No other information was available on the game.
Boys Swimming
Giant’s Country Invitational
AURORA — Mesabi East scored 376 points to win the Giant’s Country Invitational held Friday.
International Falls was second with 360, followed by Proctor at 189 and Chisholm at 186.
Winning individual events for the Giants were Carter Steele in the 200 freestyle; Cole Layman in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly; Isak Schroeder in the 50 freestyle; Logan Schroeder in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke; and Mason Williams in the 100 breaststroke.
Logan Schroeder, Williams, Layman and Steele won the 200 medley relay; and Logan Schroeder, Layman, Williams and Steele won the 200 freestyle relay.
Giant’s Country Invitational
Team: 1. Mesabi East 376; 2. International Falls 360; 3. Proctor 189; Chisholm 186.
200 medley relay — 1. Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:48.18; 2. International Falls (Adrion Mannausau, Trygg Hemstad, Colton Hollis, Joshua Wherley), 1:59.88; 3. Proctor (Aiden Gallagher, Garek Plinski, Jacob Gundry, Connor Graves), 2:04.70.
200 freestyle — 1. Steele, ME, 2:00.11; 2. Alex Leete, ME, 2:07.07; 3. Hemstad, IF, 2:18.50.
200 individual medley — 1. Layman, ME, 2:18.64; 2. Gundry, P, 2:30.31; 3. Hollis, IF, 2:31.02.
50 freestyle — 1. Isak Schroeder, ME, 23.73; 2. Anthony Scholler, IF, 23.85; 3. Williams, ME, 23.92.
Diving — 1. Mannausau, IF, 217.35; 2. Nicholas Schultz, IF, 107.95; 3. Michael Sobkowicz, IF, 74.70.
100 butterfly — 1. Layman, ME, 1:02.15; 2. Gundry, P, 1:06.84; 3. Seth Sushoreba, P, 1:17.75.
100 freestyle — 1. Logan Schroeder, ME, 51.87; 2. Steele, ME, 52.94; 3. Isak Schroeder, ME, 57.89.
500 freestyle — 1. Anthony Scholler, IF, 5:30.81; 2. Leete, ME, 5:51.76; 3. Brendyn Scholler, IF, 6:43.44.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Layman, Williams, Steele), 1:35.56; 2. Mesabi East (Isak Schroeder, Zade Baker, Leete, Danny Knapper), 1:44.21; 3. International Falls (Hemstad, Ethan Colishaw, Mannausau, Anthony Scholler), 1:48.00.
100 backstroke — 1. Logan Schroeder, ME, 1:02.70; 2. Baker, ME, 1:12.32; 3. Gallagher, P, 1:13.49.
100 breaststroke — 1. Williams, ME, 1:11.19; 2. Plinski, P, 1:11.98; 3. Wherley, IF, 1:18.58.
400 freestyle — 1. International Falls (Hollis, Mannausau, Wherley, Anthony Scholler), 3:50.29; 2. Mesabi East (Isak Schroeder, Knapper, Leete, Baker), 3:52.88; 3. Chisholm (Nathan Splinter, Noah Verant, Calvin Wangensteen, Carson Howerd), 4:33.22.
