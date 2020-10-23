HIBBING — First there wasn’t going to be a season, then the Minnesota State High School League consented to start up fall sports.
After that, there wasn’t going to be any playoffs, then that idea changed, too.
Now, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team will end their season today, being one of three hosts of the Section 7A Meet today, beginning at 1 p.m. at three sites — Hibbing, Mesabi East and Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11 teams that are in Section 7A will participate in the meet.
The Bluejackets will be hosting Chisholm, International Falls and Virginia. Mesabi East will host Eveleth-Gilbert and Northeast Range/Ely and Duluth Denfeld is hosting Two Harbors, Proctor/Hermantown and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
“The protocol we’re following, which a committee of coaches came up with and the state high school league adopted, we could have multiple meets within the region, with no more than four teams at a given site,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said.
“We’re hosting those four teams because they were geographically closer to us. We are all swimming at 1 p.m., and just like we do in trying to get wild cards for the True Team, and we do that by compiling the meet electronically.”
All of the events are time scheduled, so they should be taking place at the same time.
“We’ll compile those events electronically, and that’s how you compile an 11-team meet out of three separate venues,” Veneziano said. “We send those results in to get a state ranking. That’s how it’s happening.
“We won’t know who’s winning or losing or any of that until all of the other meets download their results. We might not learn who is the winner or runner up until later Saturday. It might take some time to get it all together.
Veneziano said they’re not calling it a section meet per set, but it’s a meet that’s the culminating-meet-of-the-year.
“There’s no meet beyond this meet,” Veneziano said. “All of the athletes in the state of Minnesota get to swim one final time to end the season. That’s where we leave it. When they announced that this was going to be it, I built our plan for this meet.
“I planned out what we’re doing for today as this is what we want to peak. I looked at where our athletes fit in the best and where we fit in strongest as a team. I plugged everybody in.”
The only thing that changes is there’s only four teams here, which takes away some of the atmosphere, but that might help out some of the athletes that get nervous competitively.
“That might play out well for them,” Veneziano said. “I’ve also been preaching for three weeks that they have to learn how to swim for themselves. If they’re looking to get into a competitive battle with the people around them, that might not happen.”
One instance of that would be in the 200 freestyle.
Hibbing’s Geli Stenson has the top time of 2:03.32. The next fastest time is 2:03.86, which is held by Lindsay Johnson of Duluth Denfeld, who won’t be at this site.
Emma Erickson of International Falls, who will be at this site, has a time of 2:15.85, so Stenson will have to push herself more if she wants to drop time.
“She won’t have anybody pushing her to go faster,” Veneziano said. “Geli will have to, in this instance, do it for herself. If Geli is barely out in front of somebody, that doesn’t mean she’s doing particularly well when the next kid is 12 seconds behind here in seed time.
“She needs to go out and swim her absolute best. A lot of kids from all sorts of teams are in the same boat. I recognized it right away, and I have tried to preach that mantra. They’re swimming for themselves. They can’t depend on competition to push them.”
With all of the limitations put on this season, Veneziano has done his best to have his swimmers prepared for this meet.
“I designed the season knowing it was going to be a dual-meet season,” Veneziano said. “I was grateful that this postseason plan went through. We’ll go out and compete. Regardless of the circumstances we are performing under, we can still get the best performances possible for ourselves.
“That’s what I expect.”
Veneziano also complimented his swimmers for doing all of the right things to get through this season.
“They did what I asked them to do, met my expectations as far as the safety stuff and because of that, we’re having this meet today,” Veneziano said. “I’m grateful to a bunch of teenage kids who did the right thing.
“By the time we get through here, we learn how to work together, we learn how to have each other’s backs, we learn what a real team is and we try to support each other. Usually my athletes do that better than a lot of adults I know. They’ve done that better than most adults I know.”
Hibbing’s seed times are as follows:
200 medley relay — 6. Hibbing.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson; 14. Bella Alaspa; 18. Alexis Walters; 23. Alison Trullinger.
200 individual medley — 8. Madison St. George; 10. Macie Emerson; 14. Ella Kalsich; 29. Mia Savage.
50 freestyle — 9. Emery Maki; 18. Shelby Hughes; 20. Jordyn McCormack; 24. Meghan Savage.
100 butterfly — 6. St. George; 8. Alaspa; 14. Meghan Savage; 25. Reagan Powell.
100 freestyle — 5. Emerson; 13. Riley Story; 17. Lily Lantz.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson; 18. Walters; 22. Trullinger; 24. Courtney Massich.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing.
100 backstroke — 4. Kalisch; 11. Lantz; 12. McCormack; 13. Mia Savage.
100 breaststroke — 15. Story; 27. Massich; 28. Desiree DiIorio; 33. Hughes.
400 freestyle relay — 3. Hibbing.
Chisholm seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 9. Chisholm.
200 freestyle — 24. Ava Baumgard; 33. Hannah Halberg; 34. Mya Pessenda; 38. Mackenzie Holewa.
200 individual medley — 11. Clara Nelson; 30. Emma Sundquist.
50 freestyle — 5. Tresa Baumgard; 23. Sofie Anderson; 36. Molly Sundquist.
100 freestyle — 26. Ava Baumgard; 32. Emma Sundquist; 34. Halberg; 35. Holewa.
500 freestyle — 28. Jaelyn Jordan; 29. Pessneda.
200 freestyle relay — 9. Chisholm.
100 backstroke — 6. Nelson.
100 breaststroke — 11. Anderson; 23. Molly Sundquist.
400 freestyle relay — 10. Chisholm.
