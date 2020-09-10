HIBBING — Spin to win is an old saying in tennis but it rings true.
The Hibbing High School girls tennis team is finding out that this season, and the Bluejackets are taking it to heart.
It’s taken some time, but the Bluejackets are hitting more spin on their shot, and in turn, they’re winning more points.
That was evident on Tuesday when Hibbing went to Duluth East and beat the Greyhounds for the first time in about eight years.
Bluejacket coach Gary Conda is hoping that carries over into today when his team hosts Eveleth-Gilbert in a 4 p.m. match up at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
“Their overall consistency has gotten better,” Conda said. “We’re spinning the ball better this year. We have more topspin, and some of them are learning how to slice the ball. They all have more variety in their games.
“With this particular group, they’ve all been working on these things for two or three years. It’s finally starting to pay off. By the time they’re seniors, they’re gone, and you start all over again. It’s about getting some of the younger ones to catch about spinning the ball.”
How does that spin help?
“Spin gives you control of the ball so much better,” Conda said. “When you develop topspin, you can hit the ball higher over the net, and it still hits the court. You make less errors.
“It buys you more when you keep the ball lower, and with that lower bounces, people have trouble being offensive with the ball. Now, we need to learn how to get some power when we need it.”
It’s not a skill that’s easily learned.
“It’s about how much time you put in and the number of balls they hit,” Conda said. “If they don’t develop bad habits from the start, it’s easier to teach those things. Our summer program has helped a lot.”
As far as the Golden Bears are concerned, they’re coming off a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19.
“They’re going to cause us some trouble, but they haven’t played much, having been out for two weeks,” Conda said. “They've been off the courts for a while, but they can run a strong four singles at us.”
Eveleth-Gilbert is led by Lydia Delich, who is the Golden Bears’ No. 1 singles player.
Conda isn’t sure who’s going to match up with her.
“Whoever we put there, they will have to be patient with her,” Conda said. “I’ve seen her get frustrated at times. If you don’t give her much pace and move the ball around, you can cause her some problems. We don’t have anybody who can overpower her.
“We’ll have to be as consistent as we can, and it might take a little luck, I guess. Depending on what they do with their lineup, I think we have more depth. I feel confident that we can win one or two singles matches. Hopefully, we’re stronger at all three doubles spots.”
Win or lose, Conda is still sticking to his objective — getting one shot better all of the time.
“I want to get these girls to play a little smarter every match,” he said. “I want them to play with confidence. We had issues with that against East. They were losing confidence halfway through a match, even if we were ahead.
“That’s all a part of the learning curve. Hopefully, we’ll be better at that today.”
