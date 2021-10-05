HIBBING — After having swept Duluth East during the regular season, could the Hibbing High School girls tennis team beat the Greyhounds for a third time this season?
The Bluejackets got that chance Tuesday in a first-round Section 7AA Tournament contest, and Hibbing came away with 7-0 victory at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
There’s a saying that it’s tough to beat a team three times, but the Bluejackets, after having won 4-3 and 6-1 decisions early, showed their dominance, winning all seven matches in two sets.
“It made a difference that they lost their No. 1 singles player, but we did beat them 4-3 with her at the beginning of the season,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “It would have been a lot tighter match had they had that player.
“I think we got a little better at the end. Today, we won every close set.”
The key for Hibbing was getting ahead early in the first sets, and for all practical purposes, that’s what the Bluejackets did.
“I didn’t want to start out behind in any of them,” Conda said. “We got here an hour early and hit a bunch of balls. They were loose and ready to play. You could tell. That makes a difference when you’re more relaxed and hitting that first ball.
“We got ahead in six of the matches. We may have been a game behind at second doubles.”
Doing that, set the tone for the match.
“It does set the momentum,” Conda said. “None of their players quit. They tightened it up in all of the second sets. It’s nice knowing that if you don’t win that second set, you’re still winning the match.”
The biggest win may have come at first singles where Claire Rewertz took down Isla Pepelnjak 6-1, 6-4.
“That helped us,” Conda said. “Our strength for the year has been two, three and four singles, and one doubles. That’s always a bonus. Claire is starting to hit the ball solid, and she’s so athletic.
“That helps her. She steals a point here-and-there.”
At second singles, Megan Bussey downed Gwyneth Moe 6-2, 7-6 (8-6); at third singles, Mercedes Furin downed CiCi Stender 6-3, 6-0; and at fourth singles, Aune Boben beat Lillian Kimber 7-5, 6-2.
In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell cruised pas Ally Johnson and Erin Holliday 6-1, 6-4; Bella Vincent and Kasey Jo Renskers beat Taran Dimberio and Ella Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (12-10); and Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch beat Sylvie Markham and Norah Powell 6-2, 6-3.
Now, Hibbing will get prepared for the second round, which could be against Brainerd next Thursday.
“This is better than not getting through the first round,” Conda said. “I’m looking forward to, more than likely, Brainerd. We saw them in a scrimmage at the beginning of the season.
“They’re going to be tough. They may have a little more depth than us, but we’ll see.”
Hibbing 7, Duluth East 1
Singles: No. 1 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Isla Pepelnjak, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Gwyneth Moe, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6); No. 3 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. CiCi Stender, 6-3, 6-0; No. 4 — Aune Boben, H, def. Lillian Kimber, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Annika Lundell, H, def. Ally Johnson-Erin Holliday, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 — Kasey Jo Renskers-Bella Vincent, H, def. Taran Dimberio-Ella Johnson, 6-4, 7-6 (12-10); No. 3 — Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Sylvie Markham-Norah Powell, 6-2, 6-3.
Girls Soccer
Marshall 2
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
DULUTH — The Hilltoppers beat the Bluejackets at home Tuesday.
No other information was available on the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.