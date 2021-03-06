HIBBING — When the Hibbing High School girls starting five takes the court, four of the players are household names.
Haley Hawkinson, Fanci Williams, Jacie Clusiau and Reese Aune get most of the attention, but one, Makenzie Clough, gets lost in the shuffle.
For opposing teams, that’s the last person they should lose on the court.
Clough doesn’t shoot much but when she does, she’s usually right on the money.
In the second half of the Bluejackets’ game with Cloquet Saturday, Hibbing was leading by 10 with over eight minutes to play,
That’s when Clough made her presence felt, draining two-straight 3-pointers to extend that lead to 16 as the Bluejackets went on to defeat the Lumberjacks 63-47 at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Clough might not get the attention that her teammates receive, but when Hibbing coach Matt Erickson needs a big shot, Clough is there to make it happen,
“Kenzie is someone who is out there, and you may not notice her,” Erickson said. “She is someone who is reliable, can handle pressure and get people the ball when they need it.
“She’s a good playmaker for us when she needs to be.”
Clough was quiet in the first half, with only three points with a 3-pointer, but she didn’t need to step in the limelight as Hawkinson picked up the slack with 16 first-half points.
After a Hibbing bucket by Hawkinson to open the game, Cloquet scored the next six points to take a four-point, but the Bluejackets would go on to score eight of the next nine baskets to take a 20-9 lead.
Hawkinson was the catalyst in that run with 11 points.
The teams started to exchange
baskets, until the Lumberjacks ended the first half with a 10-2 run to trail by eight, 38-30, at the half.
In the second half, Cloquet cut the lead to eight, 50-42, but Williams hit two free throws, then Clough calmly dropped two 3-pointers in succession to make it 58-44.
“She’s always been a good shooter,” Erickson said. “She may not shoot it 20 times a game, but when she gets the opportunity, she shoots the ball at a high percentage. We appreciated that tonight with her two big threes.”
There are times when teams do keep an eye on Clough, but the Lumberjacks lost her in a crucial part of the game.
Clough made them pay for it.
“She takes advantage of it when teams focus on our big players,” Erickson said. “They lose sight of her, and she makes them pay. Every team needs someone like that. We definitely needed her today.
“It was nice to see her hit a couple of big threes today.”
After that, Aune put an exclamation point on the proceedings by putting the Bluejackets up by 16, 61-45, with a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left in the game, and Hibbing completed the trifecta.
After losing to Grand Rapids, Hermantown and Cloquet in their first meetings this season, the Bluejackets responded with wins over all three of their Section 7AAA foes.
“It feels good going into the playoffs that we are beating the top teams in our section,” Erickson said. “Anything can happen come playoff time. We might have a little bit of a target on our backs after beating three good section teams.
“As a team, you want that target on your back. That means people are worried about you. Come playoff time, we’re going to be a good team.”
Hawkinson did lead Hibbing with 21 points. Aune had 13 and Clusiau 10. Clough finished with nine.
Maddie Young had 20 points for Cloquet. Alexa Snesrud had 11.
CHS 30 17 — 47
HHS 38 25 — 63
Cloquet: Maddie Young 20, Alexa Snesrud 11, Calley Kruse 7, Justice Paro 5, Ava Carlson 3, Katie Turner 1, Gracie Meagher 2.
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 21, Reese Aune 13, Jacie Clusiau 10, Makenzie Clough 9, Fanci Williams 8, Nora Petrich 2, Emma Kivela 1.
Total Fouls: Cloquet 14; Hibibng 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cloquet 9-16; Hibbing 5-10; 3-pointers: Young 2, Kruse 2, Hawkinson 2, Aune 3, Clusiau 2, Clough 3.
Friday Scores
N-K 72
Duluth Denfeld 54
NASHWAUK — Madi Owens had 21 points and Johnnie Waldvogel had 18 as the Spartans downed the Hunters Friday at home.
Misty Bozich finished with 12 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Lexi Lowinski had 18 to pace Denfeld. Selah Reinertson had 15.
DD 29 25 — 54
NK 32 40 — 72
Duluth Denfeld: Kamryn Hill 2, Aliyiah Bartling 8, Jordan Kovach 7, Lexi Lowinski 18, Selah Reinertson 15, Tallie Boheim 4.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Misty Bozich 12, Johnnie Waldvogel 18, Madi Owens 21, Clusiau 7, Kiara Clusiau 2, Folstad 6, Jazzlyn Svaleson 4, Emily Howard 2
Total Fouls: Duluth Denfeld 23; Nashwauk-Keewatin 21; Fouled Out: Hill, Kovach, Boheim, Chloe Williams; Free Throws: Duluth Denfeld 7-22; Nashwauk-Keewatin 18-29; 3-pointers: Reinertson 3, Waldvogel, Owens 3.
