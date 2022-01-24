HIBBING — In his four previous seasons as coach of the Hibbing High School wrestling team, Ray Pierce has yet to beat Deer River in a dual meet.
The Bluejacket mentor is hoping year No. 5 is the meal ticket.
Hibbing was supposed to be hosting a triangular meet with the Warriors and Rock Ridge, but the Wolverines won’t be able to make it to town, so the Bluejackets will take on Deer River, beginning at 6 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
It’s been over a week since Hibbing has had a dual meet, so Pierce is looking forward to this match up with the Warriors.
“We want to get back on track with dual teams,” Pierce said. “We’re 4-8 on the year dual-wise, but it’s been tough not being able to get all of our guys out there. In half of those duals, we might have won them if we had a full lineup.”
Pierce, and the Bluejackets have been snakebit against Deer River.
“Every year we wrestle Deer River, it’s the same thing,” Pierce said. “We might be short a guy or two here, so that should make things interesting. I think they have enough guys to put out a full lineup.
“I think we can get a full lineup in there, but we’ll have some of our younger kids in there. I’m hoping to have a little luck go our way. If the kids perform well, they can squeak it out and pick up the win.”
Pierce has had the team to knock off the Warriors, but something always seems to go wrong.
“One year, we have a wrestler visiting colleges, or another wrestler is gone for the day,” Pierce said. “It’s one thing after another that happens to us over the course of time. It could be a bad flip. That’s all it took.”
Deer River isn’t in the Bluejackets’ section, but the Warriors are a tough Class A team.
Matchups will be somewhat important this time around.
“They wrestle the same teams and guys that we do,” Pierce said. “They wrestle Grand Rapids. They wrestle Rock Ridge. They wrestle Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway guys. They’re in the tournaments with the Mora’s or whoever.
“There’s a ton of like opponents. We need to jump on any of that stuff. Everytime that we think we can let down a little, we can’t. We need to win the matches we need to win, and keep the matches close that we can’t. It’s important.”
Pierce said if his team wrestles the way he knows they can wrestle, getting a win is in the cards.
“Even if we’re a guy or two down, we can win this dual,” Pierce said. “If we have a letdown here or there, and we had one or two at the Nalan, it’s going to be a long night. We’ll walk away rolling up mats with Deer River beating us.”
Pierce said he might move his wrestlers around a little more to get some good matchups.
“We’re capable of actually running around on these guys a little bit, moving guys up,” Pierce said. “We have a couple of guys we can slide in. There’s two or three matchups that we may avoid this time.
“If we can get that to happen for us, we’ll be OK even though. Hopefully, I can put out a full lineup. I don’t think we’ll have to forfeit anything. If we can stay off of our backs and not get pinned, we should be alright. Hopefully, we get the matchups we want, and we get the job done today.”
