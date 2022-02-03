HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School boys basketball team needs to work on one thing, it would be consistency.
That part of the Bluejackets’ game was taken away with that 21-day layoff, but after three-straight games some of that is coming back
Hibbing rebounded after losses to Superior and Orono to beat Proctor, and now, the Bluejackets must take it up another notch as they travel to Grand Rapids to take on the Thunderhawks, beginning at 7:15 p.m. today.
According to Hibbing coach Joel McDonald, it’s still going to take some time to get back to where his team should be at this point of the season.
“Our consistency and momentum, we have to get that back to where we should be at this point of the season,” McDonald said. “That got thrown out of whack, but that’s what we have to get ourselves back to. We might have to wait another game or two to see where we’re at.
“We’ll see how this Grand Rapids goes, then we have them again Tuesday.”
The whole key for that return is how Hibbing plays defensively.
“Rebounding triggers our break, and that’s a big part of what we try to do,” McDonald said. “It’s a lot easier when we get stops. Against Superior and Orono, we didn’t do that. The pace of those games were there because of our opponents, not what we were doing.”
As far as Grand Rapids goes, the Thunderhawks have Austin Hanson and Ian Salmela, who can shoot the ball from the outside.
They have to be dealt with, but Grand Rapids is more than a two-person team.
“If we pay them too much attention, that opens things up for some other people. We have to make sure no one has a career night off of that situation.
“We have to make sure we communicate and rotate on defense. If we do that, we should be OK in the end.”
McDonald expects the Thunderhawks to come at his team with a man-to-man defense, which is Grand Rapids’ trademark.
“That’s typically what they do, but if it’s something that they don’t do, that shouldn’t be too shocking for us,” McDonald said. “We have to move the ball. If we do that, we’ll be fine.
“When the ball doesn’t rotate, we tend to bog down a little bit. We have to spread out the floor, then we should have options in a number of different places. Our transition offense is important to what we do.”
Once this game is over, McDonald will start preparing for Tuesday, against Grand Rapids.
“Playing them two times in a row, that’s something we don’t do aside from a playoff game where we finish with someone, then we play them at the beginning of the postseason,” McDonald said. “We’ve never been a part of this before.
“The fact that we play them next week, then we finish the week against Cloquet and Breck, I’m hoping to see a lot more of what we expected to see this season, especially with how we started.”
