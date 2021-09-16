HIBBING — When Hibbing takes on Pine City today at 6 p.m., in a high school football game in Mountain Iron, it’ll be a reunion of sorts.
Bluejacket coach Shaun Howard played his high school football for the Dragons, so he knows the coaching staff, and one coach in particular — defensive assistant coach Dennis Howard, his father.
This is something Howard has been looking forward to ever since he got the Hibbing job.
Has there been any trash talking this week?
“Not really,” Howard said. “He and I aren’t really into trash talking between the two of us. “It’s cool because it is my Alma Mater. Most of that coaching staff has been together since I was in high school.
“There’s a few that are new. I have a classmate on the coaching staff right now. It’ll be fun to see them, and coach against them.”
The game aside, the Bluejackets are coming off a 14-8 win over Proctor, but Howard and his coaching staff has tempered the enthusiasm because one game, and one win, does not make a season
“It was good, but we had to refocus everything,” Howard said. “We have a lot of things to fix, but it was nice to get the win. This week, we’re 0-0, and we want to end the week 1-0.
“We have to keep moving on with each week, and keep improving, but the kids are happy.”
Some of those improvements are with the offensive line. Howard must get them to make their blocks, then hold them to get the Bluejacket running backs into open space.
“There were a lot of missed blocks that could have potentially broken open more runs, and pass protection, too,” Howard said. “We’ve been working on that all week.”
With his father working on the defensive side of the ball, Howard isn’t exactly sure what wrinkles he may throw at his team.
“He’s the junior-varsity coordinator, but he helps with the game plan,” Howard said. “I have in the back of my mind what they’re going to do, but if my dad has anything to say about it, our blocking better be on par.
“Hopefully, what we were doing with our runs last week works. Proctor runs the same defense as Pine City. We got to see what we need to fix, then we can go from there.
“Seeing the same defense week-after-week helps out.”
Defensively, Hibbing played well against the Rails, but there’s one area of concern for Howard and his defensive coordinator Dan Merfeld.
“They have to keep on improving,” Howard said. “I do know the offensive coordinator for Pine City well. He came on as a coach when I was still going to school there. There’s things they have to work on, and I know he will attack.
“I expect their offense to pass quite a bit. Proctor didn’t really pass on us, so we weren’t really tested on the back end. When they did, it wasn’t good. Our back end on defense never got tested. I can see him testing us to see what we have.”
It has been an interesting week for Howard and his team.
“My dad and I usually talk every day about what we’re going to do for a game plan,” Howard said. “I’ve been very, very quiet about what we’re doing. It’ll be a lot of fun. We want both teams to compete and have fun.”
