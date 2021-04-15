AURORA — The Hibbing softball team put together some strong early innings and fended off a late surge from Virginia in their season opener, downing the Devils 7-2 in Aurora.
Backing up the offensive pressure was pitcher Aune Boben putting in solid inning after solid inning in the circle.
The Bluejackets raced out to the early 2-0 lead in the top of the first with Megan Bussey reaching on a lead off walk and advancing herself third on a pair of wild pitches. Boben was then walked to put runners on the corners with no outs.
An RBI sacrifice from Maddy St. George brought Bussey home for the early Bluejackets lead. Two batters later, a wild pitch scored Boben from third to put Hibbing up 2-0 with the Devils up to bat.
Virginia’s young offense struggled in the early going, with Mary Skorich stranded on first in the home half of the first inning being the only Virginia base runner in the first two innings.
The Bluejackets used some solid hitting and smart base running to pick up four runs in the top of the fourth with Bussey again reaching on a walk. Boben then reached safely on a bunt to put runners on first and second and the pair moved to second and third, respectively on stolen bases.
A hit to left-center field from St. George brought both runners home to give Hibbing the 4-0 lead. St. George moved her way to third and then later scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
Ayva Terzich was walked to give Hibbing a runner on with two outs and she quickly scored. A triple from Reese Aune brought her home to make it 6-0 ‘Jackets after four innings.
Hibbing added one more run in the top of the fifth with Maddy Clusaiu turning on the after burners. Hitting into deep left field, Clusiau had enough speed for an inside the park home run to put her squad up by seven, 7-0.
The Devils had their best offensive showing of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, where they scored two runners and had the tying run on deck. Virginia’s last chance started with a single from Helen Phenning.
Phenning moved to second on a fielders choice. First was then occupied by Hailey Chaivers, who reached on a walk.
With one out, Virginia lit up their side of the scoreboard on an RBI double from Mary Skorich. Chance Colbert then followed that up with an RBI double of her own to make it 7-2.
That’s as close as the Devils would get, however. A late walk loaded up the bases but Boben put things away with two final strikeouts.
Opening the season with a win, Hibbing head coach Bryan Terzich said it was a good win for his team, but it also gave the ‘Jackets things to work on.
“It was a slow start, but we picked things up and came on strong in the end,” Terzich said. “Defensively we’ve got to clean some things up but that’s what we’re gonna take care of at practice.”
For Virginia, their young squad struggled early against a strong pitcher in Boben, but head coach Bob Cohn said this started to pick up for his team as the game went on.
“There were a lot of good things that we did today against a very good pitcher,” Cohn said. “We’re a young team so it’s going to take some time for us to learn some things. Unfortunately we fell behind early. Hibbing had two good innings early and that was the difference maker.”
On Boben’s pitching, Terzich said it was a solid outing for the freshman in the season opener.
“First time out there she did better than expected. She’s only a freshman but she has some command and she’s looking to be one of the better pitchers in the area.”
Terzich says the offense will continue to improve as well as the season goes on.
“First game out, the girls were excited to get out there and there were definitely some jitters. I think as the season goes on we’ll get more comfortable and look a bit sharper at the plate.”
For the Blue Devils, Cohn says the cancellation of last year’s spring season and the shortened summer season combined for a tricky start for his young team.
“We started later and we missed out on a lot of time to get better. I’m proud of these girls for coming out and giving it their all. Outside of those two innings I think they played well and there’s a lot to take away from today.”
