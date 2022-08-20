COON RAPIDS — Last season, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team went down to Coon Rapids and won three tight matches.
This season, the Bluejackets proved to their coach how much they’ve improved.
Hibbing came away with three wins to start the 2022 season, beating Cretin-Derham Hall 6-1, Coon Rapids 6-1, then the Bluejackets beat Buffalo 4-3 at the Coon Rapids Quad Saturday.
According to Hibbing coach Gary Conda, he couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.
“This year, the wins were more convincing against Cretin and Coon Rapids,” Conda said. “It was a nail-biter against Buffalo, but I thought we showed a little character already this season.
“We won several close matches. We showed we can fight. I did mix up the lineups a little bit. It was nice to see that I can switch girls from singles to doubles without much of a problem. They’re able to play both. That gives us some flexibility going through the season.”
Hibbing started out against Cretin-Derham Hall, picking up three singles wins and three doubles victories.
At second singles, Claire Rewertz would beat Ava Wieland 6-2, 6-2; at third singles, Aune Boben downed Norah Barrett 6-2, 6-0; and at fourth singles, Kenedi Koland beat Piper Lee 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles, Bella Vincent and Mercedes Furin would beat Tavary Un and Dayna Lynch 6-0, 6-2; Opan Valeri and Heidi Rasch beat Izzy Mattaini and Helena Hanahan 6-0, 6-1; and Erin McCormack and Bella Jaynes downed Maggie Roberto and Sam Wells, 6-0, 6-2.
“They (Cretin) seemed a little down,” Conda said. “They had a couple of kids not come out, but any win is a good win, especially in that first match. I wasn’t sure how we were going to play.
“I wasn’t sure how we were going to play, but I knew our girls looked better in practice. They seemed sharp but you never know what you’re going to get until they’re under pressure. I was impressed with the entire team.”
The Raiders lone win came at first singles where Morgan Redden beat Abigail Sullivan 6-2, 6-1.
Against the Cardinals, the Bluejackets picked up three more singles wins and three doubles wins.
Vincent beat Brooklyn Nienaber 6-1, 6-0 at second singles; Boben downed Aeriel Jaspers 6-1, 6-1 at third singles; and Kolan beat Morgan Syverson 6-0, 6-1 at fourth singles.
In doubles, Sullivan and Furin beat Zoe Scheck and Lilly Newton 6-4, 6-0; Valeri and Rasch downed Kaitlyn Caminati and Carly Hafferman 6-2, 6-0; and Brylee Conda and Ava Bougalis beat Kimmora Freeman and Macie Ruddy 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 11-9.
Coon Rapids’ lone win came at first singles where Gabbi Newton beat Rewertz 6-2, 6-2.
Against the Bison, Rewertz would beat Erica Kyllonen 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 11-9 at second singles, Vincent beat Lauren Berg 6-4, 6-4 at third singles and Kolan downed Evie Lubben 7-5, 3-6, 10-6 at fourth singles.
On the day, Koland finished 3-0.
“She didn’t quit,” Conda said. “She kept hitting the ball. She wasn’t afraid to go for it, and that went well for her, winning a couple of tight matches. Bella, she’s playing with more confidence.
“Just about every girls on the team has improved from last year.”
In doubles, Valeri and Rasch got the lone win, beating Aspen Adams and Megan Steinmetz 6-4, 7-5.
“I was totally satisfied with second doubles,” Conda said. “They dominated throughout the day. They looked good in the scrimmages on Friday. They won some close sets today.
“They stayed aggressive and kept coming forward.”
For Buffalo, Kiley Herbst beat Furin at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles, Katherine Berg and Alaina Lee downed Sullivan and Boben 4-6, 6-2, 10-6; and Aliya Peterson and Ellie Stonecipher beat McCormack and Jaynes 6-4, 6-4.
More importantly, Conda didn’t get anyone injured on the day, unlike last season.
“I did mix it up to save on their legs a little bit,” he said. “The one I pushed was Claire. I made her play singles three times. She had a tough third match. She was probably the one who was the most weary.
“I mostly moved Abigail and Aune. I switched them to doubles, and I flipped-flopped Mercedes and Claire in one and two singles. Those four got flipped the most. I also mixed up third doubles quite a bit. All of their matches were competitive, rotating four girls there.”
Hibbing now comes home and will host the Hibbing Quad Monday at the Lincoln Elementary Courts, beginning at 9 a.m.
Forest Lake, Rock Ridge and Pequot Lakes are the three teams in the field.
“We’ll have three good matches,” Conda said. “We’re already starting seeding implications. They need to get some rest. They need a day, but come Monday, they have to come prepared to play.”
Hibbing 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Singles: No. 1 — Morgan Redden, CDH, def. Abigail Sullivan, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Ava Wieland, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Aune Boben, H, def. Norah Barrett, 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 — Kenedi Koland, H, def. Piper Lee, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Bella Vincent-Mercedes Furin, H, def. Tavary Un-Dayna Lynch, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 — Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Izzy Mattaini-Helena Hanahan, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Erin McCormack-Bella Jaynes, H, def. Maggie Roberto-Sam Wells, 6-0, 6-2.
Hibbing 4, Buffalo 3
Singles: No. 1 — Kiley Herbst, B, def. Furin, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Rewertz, H, def. Erica Kyllonen, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 11-9; No. 3 — Vincent, H, def. Lauren Berg, 6-4, 6-4; No. 4 — Koland, H, def. Evie Lubben, 7-5 3-6, 10-6.
Doubles: No. 1 — Katherine Berg-Alaina Lee, B, def. Sullivan-Boben, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6; No. 2 — Valeri-Rasch, H, def. Aspen Adams-Megan Steinmetz, 6-4, 7-5; No. 3 — Aliya Peterson-Ellie Stonecipher, B, def. McCormack-Jaynes, 6-4, 6-4.
Hibbing 6, Coon Rapids 1
Singles: No. 1 — Gabby Newton, CR, def. Rewertz, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 — Vincent, H, def. Brooklyn Nienaber, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Boben, H, def. Aerial Jaspers, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — Koland, H, def. Morgan Syverson, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Sullivan-Furin, H, def. Zoe Scheck-Lilly Newton, 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 — Valeri-Rasch, H, def. Kaitlyn Caminati-Carly Hafferman, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Brylee Conda-Ava Bougalis, H, def. Kimmora Freeman-Macie Ruddy, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 11-9.
