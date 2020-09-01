Bluejackets open season on the pitch with 2-0 win over Mesabi East

AURORA — Ayva Burkes scored two goals in a two-minute span midway through the first half Tuesday as the Hibbing/Chisholm girls’ soccer team opened the season with a 2-0 victory over homestanding Mesabi East Area.
The Bluejackets controlled possession of the ball throughout much of the contest and Burkes made the Giants pay.
She netted the game’s first goal at the 23:26 mark with a shot into the right corner of the net. She made it 2-0 at 21:23, as she again beat MEA goaltender Kylie Baranzelli.
H/C head coach Britny Berg said controlling the ball was key to the game.
“I think the girls did a really good job communicating and that’s huge. … keeping possession of the ball and being able to communicate and make those support and the through passes, that helped us a ton.’’ Goalie Nora Petrich got the win in net with five saves.
The ‘Jackets were also able to win the ball back when they lost possession. “That’s important,’’ Berg added.
After just two weeks of practice, Berg was very proud of the girls (some new to varsity) and how hard they worked throughout the entire game.
“I think they put everything we’ve practiced so far these first couple of weeks onto the field. I’m extremely proud of how hard every single one of them worked.’’
While the Bluejackets dominated the game, they couldn’t add to their goal totals after Burkes’ efforts.
Giants head coach Sue Bennett credited new goalie Baranzelli, who was also new to the sport this season. Baranzelli only let two shots past her, while making nine saves in the contest, according to the coach.
“I think she did awesome. She had a diving save down there (in the first half). I think she did awesome for her first game.’’
The diving save with 9:15 to go in the half was impressive. The shot looked destined for the back of the net before Baranzelli got a hand on it, which sent it just wide.
Mesabi East picked up the pace in the second half, both on offense and defense.
Asked about the second half offense, Bennett said, “I think they just decided we need to be more aggressive and they went out their and got more aggressive.’’
Junior midfielder Azalea Ray was just one example of the new aggression in the final stanza, according to Bennett. After struggling a bit in the first half, “she was a totally different player (in the second). She was getting in there, getting the ball, doing what she needed to do. I was real happy with that.’’
Before H/C’s home game Tuesday against Esko, Berg said “there’s a few things I think we will need to work on as a team. ... Overall I think the girls did a very good job.’’
Despite the loss, Bennett was also pleased.
“I’ve got a lot of new players again this year and they actually played well. … I was real happy for their first game ever playing.’’
Tuesday’s game is definitely something to build on, the MEA coach said.
It’s good to get some playing experience for these players that haven’t played at all.’’ That will help when the Giants (0-1) travel to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday.
