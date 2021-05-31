HIBBING — The one problem the Hibbing High School baseball team has had this season is giving up big innings.
Whether it’s the first or second innings or the fifth and sixth innings, teams have been able to put up crooked numbers on the Bluejackets.
That has to change beginning today when No. 8 seeded Hibbing opens Section 7AAA play, traveling to Lindstrom to take on No. 1 seeded Chisago Lakes, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
It’s been a season-long problem for Hibbing.
“When things are going in the other direction, we have to be able to minimize it as much as we can,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “We have to stay away from those big innings. We saw that in our last game.
“We had a 7-2 lead, and the next thing you know, big inning, big inning, big inning. There were football scores on the scoreboard by the time it was done.”
In each of those innings there was a play or two that would have changed the whole complexion of the game.
“We have to have guys step up and make plays today,” Wetzel said. “We told them to keep it close early, and let them feel the pressure. Being an eighth seed, we shouldn’t have any expectations except going to play baseball, and enjoy doing that.”
Defensively, there are moments and times when the Bluejackets play stellar ball, but at other times, the floodgates open up quickly.
“We have all of the tools to be there and compete,” Wetzel said. “The question is can we put seven innings together today?”
On offense, Hibbing can hit the ball, scoring 22 runs and 12 runs in wins.
“We’ve had multiple games where we’ve put up some big numbers,” Wetzel said. “We have that ability. Like anything in team sports, it’s contagious, good and bad. We can get ourselves going with someone coming up with a big at bat.
“Our guys have done a good job this year embracing walking, the idea of getting on any way you can get on. That helps set up a big inning.”
Getting baserunners hasn’t been a problem. Now, the Bluejackets need some clutch hits with runners in scoring position.
“How many times have we set things up, then not be able to follow through?” Wetzel said.
On the mound, Wetzel said he’s going with Peyton Forer against the Wildcats.
The pitching phase of the game is set up well for Hibbing.
“Peyton has given us some opportunities this year in terms of pitching some nice games,” Wetzel said. “We have a lot of guys who can throw for us. We’ve three guys you can see as starters, and if you play the week, you need three starters.
“Can we keep our pitch counts down? You get an expanded pitch count in the playoffs, but we haven’t had any issue with guys bumping up against the pitch count. The effectiveness is gone before the pitch-count numbers.”
That effectiveness has coincided with the defense being shaky.
“It takes a toll,” Wetzel said. “Sixty pitches over five innings is no big deal. Sixty pitches in two innings becomes an issue. It’s how you distribute those. Are they under duress or are they rolling smooth?
“If you make some plays in the field, you get some short, quality innings in there. That’s going to be the difference of getting deep into a game or having to go to the bullpen earlier than you would like to.”
Chisago Lakes is 15-5 on the season, but it’s a team the Bluejackets haven’t seen in a few years. The last time the two teams met was 2017 in the second round of the 3A playoffs, a game Hibbing won.
“We haven’t crossed paths the last couple of years,” Wetzel said. “This is our sixth season in 3A, and in those six seasons, they’ve been one of top four seeds in all six of those years, and multiple times the one seed.
“It’s impart because of their size and where they’re located. Their non-conference games include other 3A or 4A schools. We’ve been in the section with them for six years, and they haven’t won it yet. They’ve been good enough to, but they have not. We hope to get them peeking around us maybe.”
