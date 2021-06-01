HIBBING — It took some 30-odd years for the Hibbing High School softball team to beat Hermantown.
Now, the Bluejackets will try to beat the Hawks for a second time in less than a week.
That’s because No. 5 seeded Hibbing travels to Hermantown today to take on the No. 4 seeded Hawks, beginning at 4 p.m. in a Section 7AAA first-round contest.
This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, with both teams winning one.
“This is a grudge match,” Hibbing coach Bryan Terzich said. “We lost to them the week before, and we beat them here. Hopefully, everything we’ve done in practice the last two months has finally worn on.
“In our last couple of games, we started hitting the ball a lot better, making better contact. The girls are understanding timing and that. They have to play good defense, and Aune (Boben) will keep us in the game.”
Defensively, Terzich said his team has been sound the last couple of games.
“We’ve haven’t given up a lot,” he said. “I hope that continues. You can’t give extra outs because they turn into runs. That’s the plan, good pitching and defense.”
Boben gives Hibbing a good chance to win everytime she toes the pitching rubber.
“She’s a competitor,” Terzich said. “She wants to do well. She wants every pitch to be perfect. With that, we need to support her with our defense. When they do hit the ball, we need to limit it to one base.
“She’ll come through and get us out of the innings.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets need to put the ball in play.
“We need to move runners,” Terzich said. “We need to hit balls hard, which we’ve struggled with all season. If we can do that, that’s our recipe for winning. Everytime we’ve hit the ball well, we win.
“Our lineup is set. They’ve responded. It’s a team game. You don’t know when you’re going to be called upon to pinch run, pinch hit, fill in if somebody gets hurt. You have to be ready.”
Terzich wants his team to come mentally prepared once they get on the bus.
“The focus has to be there,” Terzich said. “You need to get on the bus and be focused on what you’re going to be doing.
“You have to envision hitting doubles, smacking the ball hard, fielding and throwing, then everything else will take care of itself.”
