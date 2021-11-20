HIBBING — Through three games, the key word for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team has been balance.
The Bluejackets got balance in an 8-1 victory over Rock Ridge on Tuesday, then that continued Saturday during Hibbing/Chisholm’s 6-4 victory over Mahtomedi at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It was a solid performance by the Bluejackets against a good Zephyr squad, but there were moments of letdowns.
“We played a decent game,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “We were a little bit Jekyll and Hyde today. There’s times when we ran our systems well, good forecheck and good D-zone.
“We attacked the net well, but at times we got a little bit sloppy and out of position. Sometimes, that happens in a game. I’m glad that they were able to stay consistent enough throughout this game to come out of it with a nice win against a good team.”
That sharp play started right after the opening faceoff.
Hibbing/Chisholm had the better of play in the early going and it paid off when Julia Gherardi wristed a shot past Zephyr goalie Kaitlyn Galeazzi just 2:38 in the game.
Mahtomedi started to buzz in the Bluejacket zone right after that goal.
Abby Hanson sent a centering pass in front of the Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Addison Hess, and Aynslea Ulschmid was there to tip it past Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Addison Hess at 8:59 to make it 1-1.
The Bluejackets then took advantage of their first power play opportunity at 13:30 of the first.
Megan Bussey centered the puck from behind the net, and it was laying in the slot for a number of seconds.
Kendall Gustafson skated in from the blue line and wristed a shot past Galeazzi at 14:52 to make it 2-1.
“We didn’t play well in the first period,” Mahtomedi coach Bill Mauricio said. “We didn’t start playing well until the third period. We turned it over too much in the first and the second.
“In the second, that’s when they hurt us, but in the first, they could have. It was way better in the third. We weren’t good in the first two periods.”
In the second period, Hibbing/Chisholm made the Zephyrs pay for their mistakes.
The Bluejackets scored 51 seconds into the period, with Annika Lundell lighting the lamp, then at 7:37, the Bluejackets made it 4-1 when Aune Boben scored.
Lundell got her second goal of the game at 11:30 to make it 5-1.
“We played loose with the puck,” Mauricio said. “We played like a youth hockey team, throwing the puck around instead of keeping it to make a play. If you do that, you have a better chance.
“When you start throwing it around, good teams will score on you, and Hibbing is a good team.”
Hyduke liked the way his team responded after that first Mahtomedi goal.
“What I like about this team is we’re getting scoring out of different lines,” Hyduke said. “There were other opportunities, too. Our Orange line had two or three great opportunities, but they couldn’t get the shots off.
“What we’re seeing is some good offense out of the whole team, plus the defensive corps. That’s something to look forward to as the year moves forward.”
The Zephyrs took away some of that momentum when Karen Miller scored at the 16:29 mark of the period to make it 5-2, then Miller notched her second goal of the game at 12:46 of the third period to make it 5-3.
“I didn’t like giving up a goal at the end of the second period,” Hyduke said. “That’s what gave them momentum going into the third. They came out flying. We talked about that between periods. Momentum was going to be on their side.”
The Bluejackets were able to quell that momentum right after that goal when they took the puck down into the Mahtomedi defensive zone, and kept it there for a couple minutes.
That paid off when Lundell picked up the hat trick at 14:27 to make it 6-3.
“We responded, and I think we’re a team that will do that this year,” Hyduke said. “That was a nice response by our Yellow line to make up for the error they had. We were in a good position on three of the goals to defend it.
“What we need to improve on is finishing what you do when you’re there. I’d rather be in position and not finish out and teach that than getting them to play the right position. We’re growing. We’ll keep working hard on our basics and the systems. We’ll move forward.”
Hess finished with13 saves. Galeazzi had 25 stops.
MHS 1 1 2 — 4
HC 2 3 1 — 6
First Period — 1. HC, Julia Gherardi (Claire Rewertz), 2:38; 2. M, Aynslea Ulschmid (Abby Hanson), 8:59; 3. HC, Kendall Gustafson (Megan Bussey, Annika Lundell), pp, 14:52.
Second Period — 4. HC, Lundell (Panellla Rewertz, Bussey), :51; 5. HC, Aune Boben (Claire Rewertz), 7:37; 6. HC, Lundell (Bussey, Panella Rewertz), 11:30; 7. M, Karen Miller (Rylee Bogren, Rachel Fussy), 16:29.
Third Period — 8. M, Miller (Ulschmid), 12:46; 9. HC, Lundell (Bussey, Panella Rewertz), 14:27; 10. M, Julia Fussy (Sydney King, Victoria Nelson), 15:36.
Goalie Saves — Mahtomedi, Kaitlyn Galeazzi 4-13-8—25; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 1-6-6—13.
Penalties — Mahtomedi 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
