HIBBING — When the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team takes the ice today, they will be playing Duluth, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Hibbing Memorial Arena, but the game will have more meaning.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be raising money for Hockey Fights Cancer.
The event, which is chaired by Hibbing/Chisholm assistant coach Dana Lindstrom, will have silent auctions, raffle items and donations will be accepted. The proceeds will go to the Angel Fund and the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
“What we do is important,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “What Dana sets up is an important program. We try to raise awareness on a major issue in the health-care system. We raise money to help fight cancer.
“I don’t think there’s anybody I know that hasn’t been touched by cancer in their lives. We feel good about supporting it from a Hibbing High School point of view.”
Lindstrom is the perfect person to set up the fund raiser.
“She’s a nurturing person,” Hyduke said. “This is one of the many things she supports and coordinates. I’m proud to have her on my staff. She’s a good coach and teacher in our school system.
“We’ll support a combination of programs with what we raise.”
As for the Northern Stars, they’re 5-15 this season, but that record is deceiving.
“They’ve had an up-and-down year,” Hyduke said. “They have a decent schedule, but it’s not the season they want. They don’t score much and that makes it tougher to win when you’re not scoring goals.
“They have good goaltending, one good line and they play hard. They’re well coached. They’ve had some players that have left to go to other programs, but they still have a good program. Their coaches do a wonderful job.”
Hyduke will use this game and next week’s game against Grand Rapids/Greenway for a warmup for the Section 7A playoffs.
“In our next two games, we’ll focus on what we want to do to prepare for the playoffs,” he said. “We’ll run our systems to get us ready for the playoffs. This is a team where we can try some things and see how they work. That’s how we’ll approach our next two games.
“This gives us the opportunity to do some things we wouldn’t normally do or show against some of our opponents we’ll see in the playoffs.”
