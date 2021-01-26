HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano did a little experimenting to see if he could help bolster his depth situation.
Veneziano saw a little bit of improvement, but he didn’t get exactly what he was looking for.
Even so, the Bluejackets won 11-of-the-12 events en route to a 108-67 victory over International Falls at the high school pool Tuesday.
Hibbing got some good performances, but the Bluejackets are swimming tired, so everything wasn’t exactly so clear to the Hibbing mentor.
“It’s hard to get a lot of concrete data when you’re making it up as you go along, and you try to figure out situations in this strange season,” Veneziano said. “I don’t know what to think.”
The one thing that stood out was some of the smaller things Veneziano has been working on.
“Our relay exchanges, turns and finishes I thought we’re doing much better on,” Veneziano said. “I’m not worried about the times and what the outcomes of the races were timewise.
“I wanted to clean up a lot of their technical stuff. I thought we did a good job. That will make them go faster. We’re on the right track, but with a limited amount of meets, and some of them not spaced out well, it is what it is. I understand that.”
Hibbing started the meet out on the right foot as the foursome of Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips and Luke Pocquette got the meet started with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:50.30), then Cooper Emerson followed that up with a time of 1:55.33 to win the 200 freestyle.
Williams Stenson kept the winning going by taking the 200 individual medley in 2:10.07. Hadrava added to those first-place finishes with a time of 24.87 to win the 50 freestyle.
In diving, Tyler Fosso and Cole Hughes battled it out, with Fosso scoring 181.70 points to just edge out Hughes, who had 178.10.
Philips would win the 100 butterfly in 1:02.85, then Emerson picked up his second win, taking the 100 free in 51.45.
Stenson got the win in the 500 freestyle (5:36.26), then Emerson, Mathew Philips, Pocquette and Stenson won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.37.
Hadrava would win the 100 backstroke in 1:02.18. Riipinen took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.92).
“A lot of it is I’m trying to make it up as I go along,” Veneziano said. “That’s fine. Every little thing that happens out there is a little more information for me to have the information to make the best decisions possible.
“That’s the way I look at it. We swam well, and our divers all performed well tonight. I was happy to see that.”
Hibbing 108, International Falls 67
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Luke Pocquette), 1:50.30; 2. Hibbing (Mathew Philips, Griffin Benedict, Alex Hanegmon, Cole Hughes), 2:14.05; 3. International Falls (Colton Hollis, Trygg Hemstad, Cody Jantzen, Dillon Rud), 2:15.29.
200 freestyle — 1. Cooper Emerson, H, 1:55.33; 2. Jake Slatinski, IF, 2:04.65; 3. Gavin Wilson, IF, 1:06.99.
200 individual medley — 1. William Stenson, H, 2:10.07; 2. Will Serrano, IF, 2:13.35; 3. Mathew Philips, H, 2:41.06.
50 freestyle — 1. Hadrava, H, 24.87; 2. Hollis, IF, 26.12; 3. Riipinen, H, 26.67.
Diving — 1. Tyler Fosso, H, 181.70; 2. Cole Hughes, H, 178.10; 3. Zander Buroker, H, 142.05.
100 butterfly — 1. Ben Philips, H, 1:02.35; 2. Wilson, IF, 1:07.63; 3. Kellen Fisher, H, 1:20.43.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 51.45; 2. Pocquette, H, 55.62; 3. Slatinski, IF, 56.48.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:36.26; 2. Anthony Scholler, IF, 6:07.25; 3. Reilly Benedict, H, 6:36.76.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Mathew Philips, Pocquette, Stenson), 1:34.37; 2. International Falls (Serrano, Wilson, Slatinskim, Anthony Scholler), 1:52.37.
100 backstroke — 1. Hadrava, H, 1:02.18; 2. Serrano, IF, 1:04.18; 3. Mathew Philips, H, 1:18.84.
100 breaststroke — 1. Rippinen, H, 1:12.92; 2. Pocquette, H, 1:13.99; 3. Griffin Benedict, H, 1:20.90.
400 freestyle relay — 1. International Falls (Wilson, Slatinski, Anthony Scholler, Hollis), 3:46.68).
