HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team was having problems scoring goals and winning games this season, but they took care of both of those aspects of the game in one contest.
Alex Chacich scored four goals as the Bluejackets won their first game of the season, beating Two Harbors 7-4 Thursday at Vic Power Field.
It felt like a long time in coming, but Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman is happy that his team was on the winning side of things for once.
“It feels kind of surreal, but I knew they had it in them,” Edman said. “I never gave up hope on them. They’re such a good group of guys to work with, and I wish I could get minutes for all of them.
“They’re positive all of the time. They keep working together, and they get to know each other at each practice. I couldn’t be more proud of the win. It wasn’t an easy win. They gained a lot of confidence. They came together to put some great goals on the scoreboard.”
Chacich’s first goal came at the 9:50 mark of the first half, but the Agates tied it when Alex Zendrey scored at 33:46.
The Bluejackets would take a 2-1 lead into halftime when Reed Kearney found the back of the net at 39:10.
That’s when things got crazy.
Mitch Svir was credited with a goal at the 50-minute mark when it went off Hibbing/Chisholm’s goalkeeper to tie it 3-3.
That’s when two Bluejacket football players stepped to the forefront.
Amari Manning scored 21:48 to give the Bluejackets a 3-2 lead, but Zendrey tallied one one of two penalty kicks Two Harbors would get. His first one came at 53:59 to tie it 3-3.
Eli Erickson got on the scoreboard at 55:55 to give the Hibbing/Chisholm a 4-3 lead, but
“That’s a huge step up for them,” Edman said. “This season has been frustrating for them because they haven’t played a lot of minutes. I worked hard in the first half to get them in the game early, to keep them loose and warm.
“It paid off with their confidence level. The other players appreciate them. They’re two of the most positive guys on the team. It’s great for them. They started football practice, and the conditioning there paid off, too.”
Zendrey picked up his second penalty kick at 57:11 and it was 4-4.
“Their goals were definitely frustrating for the players that were working,” Edman said. “They had to stick with it. Part of the reason they were able to stick with it was they didn’t have to play from behind.
“We told them it was 0-0, don’t look down on yourself. We can fight back. They gained confidence, so that was a huge boost for them. There was a lot of scoring. They had some guys with some speed, so I give them credit for that. We had the better touches and possessions so that accounts for a lot.”
Peyton Taylor would score the go-ahead goal at 63:42, then Chacich took over, scoring at 67:47 and 73:39 to seal the victory.
“He’s come into his own as far as controlling the ball at the midfield,” Edman said. “He’s strong and that’s been a huge factor. We have to work on his distance shooting, If he gets that accuracy down, he can be a bigger threat.”
Payton Forer had one save for Hibbing/Chisholm, before being replaced in net by his brother, Drew. He finished eight saves.
TH 1 3 — 4
HC 2 5 — 7
First Half — 1. HC, Alex Chacich, 9:50; 2. TH, Alex Zendrey, 33:46; 3. HC, Reed Kearney, 39:10.
Second Half — 4. TH, Mitch Svir, 50:00; 5. HC, Amari Manning, 51:48; 6. TH, Zendrey, pk, 53:59; 7. HC, Eli Erickson, 55:55; 8. TH, Zendrey, pk, 57:11; 9. HC, Peyton Taylor, 63:42; 10. HC, Chacich, 67:47; 11. HC, Chacich, 73:39.
Goalie Saves — Two Harbors, NNA, NSA; Hibbing/Chisholm, Payton Forer 1; Drew Forer 8.
