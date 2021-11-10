HIBBING — Two Hibbing High School athletes made it official by signing National Letters of Intent Wednesday near the high school pool.
Ayden McDonald signed his NLI to attend Augustana on a basketball scholarship, and Julia Gherardi signed her NLI to attend North Dakota State University on a track scholarship for pole vaulting.
It was a weight lifted off of their shoulders to have their college choices decided before their respective season started this year.
“I never thought about pole vaulting in college when I was younger, but once I got more into it, I started to see a more realistic future for me,” Gherardi said. “This is a huge weight lifted off of my shoulders.
“I was looking for colleges this summer, sending emails and all of that. NDSU called my coach (Doug Moberg), and that made things clearer.”
Gherardi thought it was cool that NDSU was interested in her talents.
“It’s a big Division I team, so that made me more excited to look into it,” Gherardi said.
Gherardi made her decision in September after visiting the campus.
“That’s when I committed,” Gherardi said. “I liked the environment. It was a great school. I talked to some people on the team. Everybody was friendly. It was like a family.”
Now that this decision is over, Gherardi can focus on her hockey season and still train for the event that she won a state title in last June.
“I’ve always wanted to go DI,” Gherardi said. “It’s cool that all of that hard work and all of those hours paid off. It’s going to be cool.”
For McDonald, it was always a goal to play college basketball, but he had a lot of help along the way.
“Part of that was team success, with what we did last year,” McDonald said. “A big part of it was growing up with those seniors last year, and the guys that came before them, playing with them.
“I was learning from them, and getting a chance to play with them helped me a lot. Also, growing up and going to the gym with my dad helped a lot.”
McDonald had already made up his mind as to where he was going to go, but he’s glad it’s over.
“That weight has been long gone, but knowing that it’s official, it’s a little bit more of a weight lifted off of my shoulders,” McDonald said. “This means a lot. It’s set in stone with the signing today.
“Now, I can focus on this season. It should be a fun season with this group of seniors, and the other guys that will contribute, too.”
According to McDonald, it’s an ideal landing place for a number of reasons.
“I liked the campus, the coaching staff and they’ve had some success,” McDonald said. “They have four other recruits coming in that are good guys. I’ve played with three of them, and a fourth coming in from Mitchell, S.D. They’re great guys, and I’m looking forward to next year and that four-year experience.”
