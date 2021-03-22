HIBBING — It’s been a few years, but the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team is finally back in the Final Four.
The Bluejackets advanced to the Section 7A semifinals after a 4-1 win over Greenway Saturday, and they will take on Duluth Denfeld, beginning at 6 p.m. today at the Heritage Center.
With the struggles Hibbing/Chisholm has faced the past few seasons, this is a big step in the right direction for the program.
That direction is being set by one group of players.
“We’ve gotten great leadership all year from the seniors, and they’ve carried us down the stretch here,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “They’ve been playing good hockey. I’m excited for the boys.”
The transformation has been like night-and-day.
“It all falls on the boys,” Rewertz said. “They’ve done a great job buying into our message. It’s about playing the game the right way, and having the right attitude. It’s a great group of guys that get along great and pull for each other.”
Rewertz said that skill-wise, that’s always been there, but the Bluejackets have taken it to another level this season.
“It’s not like all of a sudden they got it,” Rewertz said. “They’ve been a skilled group. The way we’ve brought them along as a group brought out the skill they’ve had. It’s a good, skilled group of young men.”
The No. 3 seeded Bluejackets are going to need that skill against the No. 2 seeded Hunters.
“They’re an excellent hockey team,” Rewertz said. “They’ve got two good lines, and their defensemen move the puck well. They’re a quick-transition team. They like to hurt you off the rush.
“We’re going to have to do a good job of defending against that.”
Rewertz and his staff have been working diligently to slow down Denfeld’s attack.
“There’s some things that we need to do when the game starts,” Rewertz said. “There’s some different looks that we’ve been working on in practice over the last week-and-a-half.”
So far, the Bluejackets have adapted well to the changes in their defensive scheme.
“We’ve spent the last couple of weeks working on this,” Rewertz said. “We haven’t thrown anything into the games yet, so that’s different, too. With a team like that, you have to prevent the odd-man rushes.
“We have some things we’re going to look at doing to prevent those odd-man rushes. That’s what it comes down to.”
The other thing the Bluejackets have to overcome is playing under the bright lights. A lot of these Hibbing/Chisholm players haven’t been in this position before.
“In the Greenway game, I thought we were tight,” Rewertz said. “As the game went on, we played loose and with more confidence. It comes down to not having these experiences.
“That first game gave us some of that experience. We’re going in as the underdog. We can have the mentality that we don’t have anything to lose. We have to work hard, and hopefully, good things happen.”
