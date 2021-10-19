HIBBING — As the Hibbing High School football team prepares to close out their regular season, the Bluejackets are finally getting healthy.
Hibbing will be taking a full team into its final regular-season game today when it travels to Aitkin to take on the Gobblers in a 7 p.m. contest.
Aitkin is 5-2 on the season, and has lost two games in a row, one to Esko and one to Hermantown.
In those five wins, Aitkin has put up 114 points, including a 2-0 forfeit win over Proctor, the Bluejackets have to deal with some offensive firepower.
“They’re had some high scores, but they’ve also had some close games,” Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said. “To stop them it’s about our defense playing their game. It’s not so much scheming to try and beat them, it’s playing our game, the way we want to play defense.
“We can’t let them dictate what we want to do.”
The one part of the defense that has caught Howard’s eye
this year is the play of the Bluejacket linebackers, Hayden Verhel, Bryson Larrabee and Thomas Hagen.
“Bryson has had a huge improvement on the inside,” Howard said. “Thomas, too. They’ve been doing a good job on the inside. Overall, defensively, we’ve improved. We’re not getting the shutouts we were hoping for, but we’ve improved.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets need to play their game as well.
“They need to know their roles, and not try to do too much,” Howard said. “If someone misses a block, don’t try to go out of your way to block their guy, then you miss your guy.
“It’s everyone doing their job today. We’ve seen this defense we’re going against over the past few weeks. We know what we’re going up against. We have to have confidence in ourselves, confidence in our plays and confidence in the person standing next to you.”
Sometimes, as Howard said, they try to do too much instead of concentrating on their own assignments.
“At times it seems that way,” Howard said. “They just need to do their job, then we’ll fix that next person. If the center misses his block and the left guard tries to pick that up, the left guard misses his block so the left tackle gets involved. It’s a domino effect.
“We need to play our own game, take a deep breath and go play-by-play. That’s the other thing. We, as coaches we’ve made the mistake of trying to get a drive going instead of going play-by-play. We have to reset, and know what we need to do on the next play.”
That takes some continuity on the offensive side, and hopefully, that starts today with some injured players coming back.
“That kind of threw some kids into different positions,” Howard said. “Missing Chris Woods last week hurt us. He’s been the anchor of our offensive line. This week, we’re all healthy. Everyone is back.
“We should be back to what we had at the beginning of the year where we did have continuity, we had trust in each other and confidence in each other.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.