HIBBING — After a six-point loss to Bemidji, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team wants to get back into action to correct some of the problems in that game.
The Bluejackets get that chance today when they travel to St. Cloud to take on Apollo, beginning at 6 p.m., then on Saturday, Hibbing hosts Duluth Marshall to close out its regular season, beginning at 3 p.m. on Kevin McHale Court.
The Bluejackets must take what they learned in the Lumberjacks’ game into this game.
“It’s a lesson where we have to do things a lot better, Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “It’s not a long list of things we have to do better. It’s mostly execution and playing defense.
“Defense is going to be big in this one because they’re quick, they’re athletic and long.”
The Eagles boast 6-foot-8-inch Thomas Diew, who is going to be a handful for the Bluejackets to defend.
“He’s athletic, he shoots it well, he posts hard,” McDonald said. “It’ll be a good test to see if we’re going to decide to guard the paint. It comes down to limiting what he’s able to do, which is going to be a big task.
“It can be done.”
St. Cloud Apollo also has freshman guard Isaiah Washington, so they’re not a one-dimensional team.
“They have a combination of quickness with him and length with Diew,” McDonald said. “He’s their main ball handler, and he’s good at getting into the paint. He’s good at floaters. We have to make sure we don’t give up the left (hand) with him.
“We have to keep him out of the paint as much as possible.”
It’s all preparation for the Section 7AAA playoffs.
“It’s going to be a good test for us, a good playoff-prep game,” McDonald said. “It’s on the road against a good team.”
Offensively, Hibbing must execute well, especially with Diew in the middle of the lane.
“We’re going to have to make sure that we’re clean offensively with what we’re executing,” McDonald said. “We can’t whiff on screens because against teams like this, those things are killers.
“Again, it’s a good prep game for the postseason. We can’t be interested in playing games that don’t get us ready for the adversity and physicality of the games that are coming yet.”
As for Marshall, the Bluejackets already have a win over the Hilltoppers, but this game will be entirely different from the Eagles’ game.
“Offensively, they are talented,” McDonald said. “They’re coming off a big win over Grand Rapids. From a different perspective from what we’ve seen recently, this problem will be mostly from the perimeter.
“We have to make sure that we cover the perimeter well. We’ll have to have quality offensive possessions, where we’re getting high-percentage shots.”
In that last meeting, Marshall did out-play the Bluejackets in the second half.
“They made a run at us,” McDonald said. “We were up by around 20 at the half, then their shooters got hot from deep, too. We have to remember that that’s something that happened against us.”
