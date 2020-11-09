HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team is in a rut, and the Bluejackets have to find their way out of it.
Hibbing is currently on a six-match losing streak, losing most recently to Virginia by a 3-0 score.
Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson is trying to find a way out of that skid, so she’s changed some things around as Hibbing gets prepared to host International Falls today, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hibbing has the physical abilities on the court, but it’s going to take some mental toughness to get out of that rut.
“I’ve changed the focus in practice,” Peterson said. “They’ve got the skill, so I’m changing more of the mental stuff. I’m utilizing teamwork, team-building stuff to get them playing as a team and having fun.”
Peterson knows mistakes are going to be made. It happens to all teams, but the Bluejackets have to find a way to get past those miscues.
“We have to move past those mistakes because they’re going to happen,” Peterson said. “I’ve reminded them multiple times that we all make mistakes, and we have to move past them.
“We can’t dwell on them. In Greenway, the refs and I made a couple errors, and they couldn’t dig themselves out of it.”
Peterson has to get her team to believe that they can compete with their competition.
“I have to give them my honest opinion of how they play skill-wise,” Peterson said. “I have to be open with them and tell them how they need to play as a team and not as ‘Me players,’ which is what I like to use.”
With such a messed up season, Peterson and the Bluejackets are once again, going in blind against the Broncos.
“The key is to swing away,” Peterson said. “We have strong hitters that when they swing into a block, a lot of times it’s not blocked. It shanks off that block and goes out. We also have to make sure our defense is on our toes.”
If Hibbing can put those things together, that losing streak will end against International Falls.
Her pregame speech will be a simple one.
“I’ll tell them to focus on the game, and to not worry about the people in the stands,” Peterson said. “They have to play as a team and have fun.”
