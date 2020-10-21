HIBBING — Against Duluth Denfeld, the Hibbing High School volleyball team committed 47 unforced errors, including eight missed serves.
As far as Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson is concerned, that’s too many free points in a game.
The Hibbing mentor will try to clean that up and make it a more respectable number today when the Bluejackets take on Greenway, beginning at 7 p.m. on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hibbing comes into the game having to deal with the Raiders Claire Vekich, who is one of the premiere players in the Northland.
Peterson’s squad will not only have to deal with Vekich, but also limiting those unforced errors.
“We’ll focus on blocking, but the biggest thing is to lessen our unforced errors that we made to give them less points,” Peterson said. “The missed serves are huge. (Missing serves) is deflating.
“It tells me that we have to keep focused. I have to push that in practice. I have to remind them to stay focused.”
As for blocking, that has been an issue with Hibbing this short season.
“We need to work on that a little more,” Peterson said. “I have to put it in the practice plan more as needed.”
Vekich will be a force, but Greenway does have a well-balanced team.
“They always have a decent program, and they always have a decent team,” Peterson said. “I expect them to be good, have some strong hitters and to be scrappy. We have to expect anything from anyone.
“They’re all out there on the floor for a reason. We’ll have to give them what we have, and be ready for anything.”
