HIBBING — If there’s one focus point for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team, it’s the importance of playing three periods of hockey.
The Bluejackets found that out the hard way last Friday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Greenway.
So Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz and his staff went to work on that Saturday, and the Bluejackets can try to put it into action today when they travel to International Falls to take on the Broncos in an Iron Range Conference contest at Bronco Arena, beginning at 7 p.m.
Hibbing/Chisholm has had one or two periods of solid hockey, but the Bluejackets have yet to put a whole 51 minutes together.
“We reiterated that importance, then we continue to talk about getting better,” Rewertz said. “At the same time, it was a good learning opportunity for the team. They have to come in and play three good periods of hockey.
“I don’t feel like we’ve played a full three periods of hockey. We’ve had some great hockey and some good periods, but we haven’t played a complete game this season.”
To achieve that, being more prepared is the main ingredient.
“It comes with preparation beforehand, and being ready before the puck hits the ice,” Rewertz said. “We have had some great first periods, but we’ve also had some clunkers. That’s the same with the third periods.
“We didn’t do the things we needed to do to finish out the game. We have to focus on what we need to focus on, and continue to get better, whether it’s a win or a tough loss. We have to move on and be ready for the Falls.”
Hibbing/Chisholm already owns a 2-0 victory over the Broncos in a hard-fought game played in Hibbing.
“They have a good goalie, and they have the leading scorer in the IRC,” Rewertz said. “They have some offensive punch and some solid defensmen. They will collapse around the net, so that makes it tough to get to the inside.
“I expect a tough, low-scoring game. We’ll have to move the puck around the zone to create opportunities.”
Rewertz did say that he will be making some changes to his line combinations.
“I will be doing different things with the lines,” he said. “I don’t want guys getting stale with each other. I’ll have a couple of new players in the lineup, so I’ll get the chance to see how they respond.
“We just have to stick to what we want to do, continuing to play the game the way we’ve been working on it. We have to take away time and space. We have to get better what we’re doing.”
The main thing Rewertz wants to see is his team playing the game the right way.
“I want effort,”’ he said. “You’re going to get bad bounces or bad calls, but we have to learn how to work through those situations. I want effort and attitude. We can control how hard we work, and not worry about what’s going on around us.”
