HIBBING — Today is the day the Hibbing High School boys track team find out how deep they are.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be competing in the Section 7AA True Team Meet, beginning at 1:30 p.m. in Cloquet.
Competing in the meet along with Hibbing are Pine City, Hermantown, Esko, Proctor, Grand Rapids, Cloquet, Duluth Denfeld, Mora, North Branch, Rock Ridge and Chisago Lakes.
“It’s nice competition,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “We’re in the middle of the pack, maybe the bottom third size-wise, but that’s no excuse. A team like Rapids has been strong for many years.
“We want to hope to compete with that top.”
The Bluejackets are coming off a second-place finish behind Duluth East Friday at the Doc Savage Meet. The Greyhounds are a 3A team, but this time, Hibbing will be competing against all 2A schools.
“Where get hammered, between Duluth East and us, they won some events, and we won some events,” Plese said. “They were deeper. They get their second and third scoring in the top eight. We’re not quite that deep.
“We don’t have to compete against Duluth East today. We’re similar-sized schools, and it’s two per event and one in the relays. That helps us in that respect.”
The one area that Hibbing will need to improve upon is the distance events.
“That’s been our Achilles heel,” Plese said. “I’ve been looking at some performances this season, and our throwers are a little bit behind. Coming into this kind of meet, we do well here on the Range.
“When we go to this one, it’s a little different. We have to go and compete. The goal is to do well at this meet, the section meet and the conference meet. These are the schools we will compete against. We have to be ready to go against them.”
Plese will set up the best possible lineup to help his team succeed. That may mean mixing and matching a little more than he did at the Savage Meet.
“I might get a couple of disappointing looks because I blew up a couple of the relays,” Plese said. “Ideally, we put our top competitors in the individual events because with everyone scoring, your relays are capped out because you get four guys tied up in there.
“If I can make a strong relay or sacrifice a little bit, guys like Amari (Manning) and Jacob (Jensrud), they will be four deep in individual events this time. I’m going to stress how imperative it is that no one drops an event. They can’t afford to get a zero for the team.”
If Manning and Jensrud don’t run in the relays, Plese should still have enough athletes to replace them.
“We had four guys run the 4x200 Friday that all finished in the top 10 in the 200, and that was without Amari running in it,” Plese said. “They might be faster than some of them, but it’s not a huge disadvantage.”
The True Team may have snuck up on everybody with how short the season has been, but it’s time for all of the teams to put forth their best efforts to earn a trip to True Team State.
“It’s True Team and conference in the next two weeks,” Plese said. “That’s the turning point of our season. We’re looking forward to competing, and having every kid do well. Hopefully, it’s a PR day.
“That would be nice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.