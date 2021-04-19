ST. FRANCIS — The Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams both placed third at the St. Francis Meet held Saturday.
On the boys side, Chisago Lakes was first with 107 points, followed by St. Francis with 72, the Bluejackets 57, North Branch 57 and Concordia Academy-Roseville 34.5.
Hibbing did pick up two first-place at the meet, with Owen Hendrickson winning the 800 in 2:26.96, and Eli Erickson winning the triple jump with a leap of 38-feet-1 3’/4-inches.
Amari Manning was second in the 100 (11.93); Justin Walker was second in the 800 (2:27.60); the 4x100 relay was second in 48.51; and the 4x800 relay was second in 9:57.13.
Placing third were Manning in the 200 (24.35); Erickson in the 400 (55.99) and the long jump (16-11 ½); Taite Murden in the 3200 (12:31.08); and Austin Pierce in the pole vault (7-0).
Other Bluejacket boys’ results were as follows:
100 — 4. Eli Erickson 12.36; 6. Mikah Schmelzer 12.42; 14. Logan Drews 12.84; 20. Lukas Bender 13.72.
200 — 5. Drews 25.46; 9. Vincent Carlson 26.44; 11. Austin Pierce 26.92; 16. Lees 28.10; 22. Ethan Ramos 31.22.
400 — 4. 58.02; Cole Hughes 1:07.14.
800 — 7. William Stenson III 2:38.43; 9. Oliver Stevens 2:41.64; 13. Christian Massich 2:45.58.
1600 — 4. Massich 5:47.44; 5. Mitchell Anderson 5:53.48; 9. James Turner Nichols 6:13.23; 10. Stevens 6:14.10.
Discus — 7. Aiden Shepherd 80-3; 8. Vincent Marchetti 80-2;14. Chris Woods 72-8; 19. Jeremiah Schwartz 64-5.
High jump — 9. Jensrud 5-0; 11. Carlson 4-10.
Long jump —6. Carlson 16-0; 7. Roy 15-11 ¾.
Shot put — 11. Marchetti 34-3 ¼; 16. Shepherd 31-1; 21. Lucas Lopac 27-8; 22. Woods 27-0 ½; 24. Schwartz 26-7.
Triple jump — 4. Roy 34-10 ¾.
4x200 — 5. Hibbing 1:53.89.
4x400 — 5. Hibbing 4:16.77
On the girls side, Chisago Lakes won the invite with 119.9 points, followed by North Branch with 85.2, Hibbing 71, St. Francis 49.4 and Concordia Academy-Roseville 34.5.
Emery Maki would win the 400 for the Bluejackets with a time of 1:05.88, Julia Gherardi won the pole vault at a height of 11-0 and Haley Hawkinson won the triple jump with a leap of 29-10.
The 4x400 relay team also placed first with a time of 4:39.32.
Hawkinson was second in the long jump (13-8); Jorie Anderson was second in the 1600 (6:11.88); and the 4x800 relay was second in 11:14.24.
Placing third were Hawkinson in the 100 hurdles (19.37); Jocelyn Strukel in the 800 (2:45.81); Gianna Figueroa in the 1600 (6:19.29); and 4x100 relay in 58.23.
Other Hibbing girls results were as follows:
100 — 9. Claire Rewertz 15.08; 11. Kloie Piekarski 15.11; 16. Cassidy Koski 15.26; 17. Lily Lantz 15.65; 21. Sydney Tichy 16.40; 31. Julia Flaten 17.63.
100 hurdles — 10. Tamera Gosser 22.32; 12. Shelby Hughes 24.80.
200 — 4. Koski 30.75; 10. Lantz 32.31; 16. Luciana Bretto 34.14; Tichy 34.22; 20. Desiree DiIorio 34.79.
300 hurdles — 8. Geli Stenson 1:00.14; 10. Gosser 1:05.62; 11. Hughes 1:06.52.
800 — 4. Miriam Milani 2:58.24; 8. Sabine Wetzel 3:15.40; 10. Massich 3:21.72.
Discus — 12. Emma Carlson 66-9; 18. Marija Isaacs 55-1; 22; Jadyn Pearson 38-5.
Shot put — 4. Carlson 30-9; 17. Isaacs 22-0 ½; 23. Pearson 17-2 ½.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.